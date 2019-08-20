Weapons cache, grenade launcher, Neo-Nazi literature and instructions for owning slaves found in man’s home

A New Jersey man is facing life in prison after he was found to have a cache of illegal firearms and Neo-Nazi literature.

According to U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito, State Troopers became suspicious after 57-year-old Joseph Rubino wrecked his vehicle on July 24. Officers noticed a number of firearms at the scene of the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inside the vehicle, officers found “a semi-automatic assault handgun, a 9mm semi-automatic assault pistol with a high-capacity magazine, a loaded 9mm pistol, two barrels sawed off from a double-barrel shotgun, a sight for an assault rifle and a stripped AR-15 bolt carrier,” NJ.com reported.

A subsequent search of Rubino’s home turned up an additional cache of 14 weapons.

From NJ.com:

Police then obtained a search warrant for Rubino’s home, where they found 14 more firearms, including assault rifles, shotguns, and handguns, authorities said. They also found four high-capacity magazines, ammunition, a grenade launcher, silencer tubes and a ballistics vest, authorities said. ADVERTISEMENT Officers also found methamphetamine, more than 6 pounds of marijuana, 200 cannabis vape cartridges and marijuana edibles, authorities said. Inside both the vehicle and the home, police found clothing and bumper stickers with white supremacist and Neo-Nazi slogans along with a document “containing racist material and purporting to be an instruction manual for owning a slave,” the complaint states.

Rubino was charged with “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He was previously sentenced to three years probation for writing bad checks.