White House delivers ominous request for list of top US spies as Trump looks to install loyalists: report

1 min ago

The Trump White House has asked the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) to provide it with a list of top American spies at a time when President Donald Trump is looking to install a loyalist as his new intelligence chief.

The Daily Beast reports that the administration wants the ODNI to deliver an inventory of “all its employees at the federal government’s top pay scale who have worked there for 90 days or more,” although it has not offered an official justification for why it wants the office to do this.

The Daily Beast’s sources believe that the most likely explanation for the request is that the White House wants to remove Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence Sue Gordon from her post. Gordon, who is widely respected on Capitol Hill, is viewed warily by the White House because she’s not seen as part of “Team MAGA,” the report claims.

“This disquiet is the latest episode of the president’s long-simmering feud with the Intelligence Community,” the Daily Beast adds. “During Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, he often fumed on Twitter about the so-called “Deep State.” And he even singled out his own officials.”

Wall Street Journal slaps Trump for latest stock market crippling tariffs that will hurt ‘innocent economic bystanders’

13 mins ago

August 2, 2019

In a terse warning form the editorial board of the conservative Wall Street Journal, the editors warned Donald Trump that he is playing with fire after issuing yet another round of tariffs aimed at China as part of his trade war.

On Thursday, via Twitter, the president announced "The U.S. will start, on September 1st, putting a small additional Tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China into our Country. This does not include the 250 Billion Dollars already Tariffed at 25%" which promptly sent the U.S. stock market plummeting.

Trump supporters whine and moan about being called racist — but immediately spew a bunch of racist garbage

29 mins ago

August 2, 2019

Some of the supporters at President Donald Trump's Ohio rally complained about being called racist, and then immediately responded with some clearly racist remarks.

The president rallied supporters Thursday at Cincinnati's US Bank Arena, where some of his fans -- and his son -- complained Trump and themselves had unfairly been accused of bigotry by the media and their loved ones, reported The Atlantic.

“We’re all tired of being called racists,” said one man, 74-year-old Richard Haines. “You open your mouth, you’re a racist. My daughter is a liberal and she’s [using the word] all the time — we don’t talk politics, we can’t — all the time she always accuses me of hate.”

Does Trump want a race war? Anti-racism activist Tim Wise on right-wing terrorism and our president

1 hour ago

August 2, 2019

Racism is more than what is "inside someone's heart" or their private thoughts, beliefs and values. Racism is the behavior and outcomes that result. When discussing President Trump, the most powerful person on the planet, these distinctions and definitions impact the lives of many millions, if not billions, of people.

In many ways, a person is what they do. By those criteria, Donald Trump is a racist and a white supremacist.

Trump activated racism and white supremacy to win the 2016 presidential election — and clearly intends to do the same to win the 2020 election as well.

