White House officials stumped when asked to explain Trump’s attempt to ‘order’ companies to stop business with China
This Friday, President Trump raised eyebrows with his latest series of tweets regarding China, saying he’s ‘ordering’ America companies to “immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing your companies HOME and making your products in the USA.”
Additionally, Trump said he was ordering “all U.S. postal carriers, including FedEx, Amazon, UPS and United States Post Office, “to SEARCH FOR & REFUSE all deliveries of Fentanyl from China (or anywhere else!).” Trump’s declaration was in response to China announcing this Friday that it would retaliate against the U.S. with 5% and 10% on $75 billion of U.S. imports.
….better off without them. The vast amounts of money made and stolen by China from the United States, year after year, for decades, will and must STOP. Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing..
….all deliveries of Fentanyl from China (or anywhere else!). Fentanyl kills 100,000 Americans a year. President Xi said this would stop – it didn’t. Our Economy, because of our gains in the last 2 1/2 years, is MUCH larger than that of China. We will keep it that way!
When asked by reporters if Trump’s words constitute an official order or not, White House officials seemingly didn’t know how to respond. Speaking on CNBC this morning, Eamon Javers said that White House officials are simply “not offering any explanation” as to what “legal or moral authority” Trump is drawing from to “hereby order” companies and government agencies to boycott China.
"Officials are not explaining what legal or moral authority the President has to make that order," CNBC's @EamonJavers reports from the White House after Trump tweeted an "order" for US companies to find an alternative to doing business in China. https://t.co/OdCTXe6sWC pic.twitter.com/ZQtm73psEO
Javers added that officials are “not aware or able to provide any context” to Trump’s tweet where he said he was going to “respond” to China’s tariffs “later this afternoon.”
“Officials don’t have any information on any kind of planned announcement, or event, or anything here at the White House today,” Javers said. “We simply don’t know what he means by that, and neither do some of the officials here at the White House.”
Google tells workers to avoid arguing politics in house
Google on Friday told employees to focus on work instead of heated debates about politics with colleagues at the internet company, which has long been known for encouraging people to speak their minds.
Updated workplace guidelines for "Googlers" called on them to be responsible, helpful, and thoughtful during exchanges on internal message boards or other conversation forums.
"While sharing information and ideas with colleagues helps build community, disrupting the workday to have a raging debate over politics or the latest news story does not," the updated guidelines stated.
"Our primary responsibility is to do the work we?ve each been hired to do, not to spend working time on debates about non-work topics."
Trump administration urges US Supreme Court to declare firing a worker for being gay is legal
The Trump administration has just urged the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that firing an employee simply because they are gay is perfectly legal. The request comes in the form of a 34-page amicus brief, which was not required, but voluntary.
The brief, signed by Trump Solicitor General Noel Francisco, tells the Court it is the opinion of the administration’s Dept. of Justice that a “plain text” reading of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 do9es not protect gay people in the workplace from discrimination, including firing for being gay, as The Washington Blade, which was first to report, notes.
#BoycottJimmyJohns trends after photo resurfaces showing restaurant’s owner with thumbs-up next to dead elephant
The hashtag #BoycottJimmyJohns started to gain traction this Friday after an old photo of the fast-food chain's owner resurfaced, showing him sitting on a dead elephant he killed with both thumbs up.
The hashtag was sparked by Twitter personality and animal advocate Brother Nature, who retweeted the photo and declared, "We boycotting Jimmy Johns."