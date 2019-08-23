Quantcast
White House officials stumped when asked to explain Trump’s attempt to ‘order’ companies to stop business with China

Published

2 hours ago

on

This Friday, President Trump raised eyebrows with his latest series of tweets regarding China, saying he’s ‘ordering’ America companies to “immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing your companies HOME and making your products in the USA.”

Additionally, Trump said he was ordering “all U.S. postal carriers, including FedEx, Amazon, UPS and United States Post Office, “to SEARCH FOR & REFUSE all deliveries of Fentanyl from China (or anywhere else!).” Trump’s declaration was in response to China announcing this Friday that it would retaliate against the U.S. with 5% and 10% on $75 billion of U.S. imports.

When asked by reporters if Trump’s words constitute an official order or not, White House officials seemingly didn’t know how to respond. Speaking on CNBC this morning, Eamon Javers said that White House officials are simply “not offering any explanation” as to what “legal or moral authority” Trump is drawing from to “hereby order” companies and government agencies to boycott China.

Javers added that officials are “not aware or able to provide any context” to Trump’s tweet where he said he was going to “respond” to China’s tariffs “later this afternoon.”

“Officials don’t have any information on any kind of planned announcement, or event, or anything here at the White House today,” Javers said. “We simply don’t know what he means by that, and neither do some of the officials here at the White House.”

Featured image via Flickr

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

