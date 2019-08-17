Quantcast
White nationalist Republican ridiculed after only 2 people show up for his town hall meeting

17 mins ago

Embattled Rep. Steve King (R-IA) suffered further humiliation on Saturday when only two people showed up for his town hall meeting with Iowa constituents.

King, who was stripped of all committee assignments for his white nationalism, was been an embarrassment for Republicans with his constant racism and misogyny.

A photo of the town hall meeting was posted on Twitter by Reuters photo editor Corinne Perkins.

Rep. King was quickly mocked in the comments.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

https://twitter.com/sedespres/status/1162811223186006018

