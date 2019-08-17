White nationalist Republican ridiculed after only 2 people show up for his town hall meeting

Embattled Rep. Steve King (R-IA) suffered further humiliation on Saturday when only two people showed up for his town hall meeting with Iowa constituents.

King, who was stripped of all committee assignments for his white nationalism, was been an embarrassment for Republicans with his constant racism and misogyny.

A photo of the town hall meeting was posted on Twitter by Reuters photo editor Corinne Perkins.

The scene at Steve King’s town hall today in Grundy Center, Iowa. Photo by Brenna Norman pic.twitter.com/PEtHkmmaFN — corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) August 17, 2019

Rep. King was quickly mocked in the comments.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

That’s another flag code violation. — Eric Clarkson (@Eric_Clarkson) August 17, 2019

Wow. Steve King may not win his primary race. — Mike Day (@rashaverak_day) August 17, 2019

I did Nazi that coming. — Rubber Soul (@Astro_Nutz) August 17, 2019

This happens when supporters are not allowed to wear their hoods to the gathering. — Willie Brown, CFA MBA (@ChillWillNupe88) August 17, 2019

You are a Congressman. You hold a town hall in your district. But only two constituents show up because …well…everyone knows you are and what you stand for . Your name: Steve King. Time for Iowans to elect a person they can be proud of: @JDScholten #IA04 — TJP (@favoritesch_tjp) August 17, 2019

He deserves to be shunned. — The Lone Apple 🍎 (@The_Lone_Apple) August 17, 2019

How To Avoid Protesters: Tell No One Where You Are. — kc (@ORbandguy) August 17, 2019

The banality of fascism. — Truth:First victim of Trump fascism (@aahpat01) August 17, 2019

The future of the @GOP — Silvermane (@TreeHappyDog) August 17, 2019

This is called “The Eastwood” — waitucanreadthis? (@edwelty) August 17, 2019

When you're toxic. — WB Turner (@wb_turner) August 17, 2019

I was raised in Des Moines. When, on a Saturday, you can't get a Northwest Iowan, who has nothing better to do, to attend, it's not them. It's you… — Larry Tillotson (@Enobarbarus) August 17, 2019

congressman @SteveKingIA holds a town hall so poorly attended that it looks like only his own relatives showed up. On the bright side that makes it easier for him to use the “imagine your audience naked” trick. https://t.co/aQlZs7dU5h — CrazyInvertedPopehat (@Popehat) August 17, 2019

He just needs Koch Brothers money. He doesn’t need supporters. — Trese 🌊🌊 (@LoverOfBooks123) August 17, 2019

His supporters would have been there but they all flew out to Portland, Oregon for the big Proud Boy protest going there today. — Carl J. Feher (@CJ_Feher) August 17, 2019

No one could make it to Steve King's townhall – they are either raping their sister, in bankruptcy court, or too sick & without insurance — Gal Capone (@debpresente) August 17, 2019

We would, but we didn't know he was coming! Honest! — Breanna Young (@hawthorn_three) August 17, 2019

I guess even Iowans are becoming embarrassed by King — Anne Hemelt (@anna43bella) August 17, 2019

Similar showing at the first class of Ted Baxter’s Famous Broadcasters’ School. pic.twitter.com/cNrto9K7Wo — Jim Edwards (@JimEdwardsnyc) August 17, 2019

At least the staff showed up. — Drew Emery (@InlawsOutlaws) August 17, 2019

Love the underground bunker/fallout shelter decor. — Dan Ditzler (@longgonedaddy) August 17, 2019

Sort of like pic.twitter.com/RcWLTNEhpe — Erik Halvorsen (@erikhalvorsen18) August 18, 2019

@MollyJongFast Just a hunch, but I’m guessing @SteveKingIA will not be comparing his crowd with Elton John’s. pic.twitter.com/hw28Dp1Fcn — B Koplow (@bmkoplow5) August 18, 2019

Friday on MSNBC a political reporter asked constituents of King how they felt. All were ashamed/embarrassed etc. Then he turned to the camera and said in the interest of appearing unbiased they wanted to present both sides, but they couldn't find anyone who would defend him. — 🌻 Peggy 🌻 (@PLW302) August 17, 2019

I’m waiting for him to do a Trump and say there were thousands outside who couldn’t get in. — jestershead (@jestershead) August 18, 2019

After Steve King’s comments re rape and incest this week, this is how many Iowans showed up at his town hall. And this is why @JDScholten will win. https://t.co/duelknv6SR — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 18, 2019