Who’s Who in the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal
Jeffrey Epstein’s death in prison from an apparent suicide as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges came after newly released testimony linked the disgraced financier to several high-profile personalities.
Epstein befriended many politicians and celebrities over the years and alleged victim Virginia Giuffre said in the court documents that she was forced to have sex with some of them.
From US presidents and senators to a British prince, female socialite and a French modelling agent, AFP takes a look at the famous faces caught up in the Epstein scandal.
– The prince and the presidents –
Giuffre, now 36, testified that she had sex with Britain’s Prince Andrew when she was underage, an allegation Buckingham Palace has repeatedly and strenuously denied.
A photo showing the prince standing with his arm around Giuffre’s waist was included in Friday’s unsealed documents.
Epstein, who was 66 when he died, was known to be close to Donald Trump before he was president and Bill Clinton. No allegations of sexual impropriety connected with the financier’s activities have been made against them.
Trump and Clinton traveled on Epstein’s private jet while Epstein was a regular guest at parties at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
– The English socialite –
Ghislaine Maxwell, friend and former lover of Epstein, is the daughter of ex-British newspaper baron Robert Maxwell.
Giuffre said that Maxwell recruited her and other high-school age girls to perform sexual favors for Epstein. She also took part in the abuse, Giuffre added.
Maxwell, 57, denies the allegations and has called Giuffre a liar, leading Giuffre to sue Maxwell for defamation. Maxwell’s current whereabouts are unknown.
– The US politicians –
Giuffre said she was sent to have sex with former US Senator George Mitchell, an allegation he has strenuously denied.
Mitchell, 85, was the Senate Majority Leader from 1989 to 1995 and one of the key architects of the deal that brought peace to Northern Ireland. He was also a special envoy to the Middle East under Barack Obama.
Giuffre said she was also sent to Bill Richardson, a former governor of New Mexico. He also vehemently denies the charges.
Neither Richardson nor Mitchell have been accused by prosecutors.
– The businessmen –
Leslie Wexner — the billionaire boss of US fashion retailer L Brands, which owns Victoria’s Secret — was suspected of being Epstein’s biggest financial backer after hiring him as a financial advisor in the 1980s.
The New York Times reported that Wexner even gave Epstein a mansion in Manhattan free of charge. Wexner severed ties with Epstein after the latter’s conviction for sex crimes with underage girls in 2008.
Wexner has said that Epstein stole vast sums of money from him.
Giuffre said she was forced to have sex with French businessman Jean Luc Brunel who runs the MC2 Model Management agency.
Epstein owned an apartment near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris and had been in the city just before his arrest in New York last month.
On Monday two French government ministers called for an investigation, saying the US inquiry had exposed links between the disgraced financier and France.
– The celebrity lawyer –
Alan Dershowitz is one of America’s most famous lawyers.
He successfully helped British socialite Claus von Bulow overturn his conviction for the attempted murder of his wife and was part of O.J Simpson’s legal team when he was acquitted of murder.
In 2007, Dershowitz, now 80, helped broker the plea deal that saw Epstein spend just 13 months in a county jail in Florida after admitting a single state charge of soliciting prostitution from a minor.
Giuffre said she had performed sexual acts on Dershowitz, an allegation he has repeatedly and vehemently denied. He has accused Giuffre of being “a complete and total liar.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Breaking Banner
Electoral map based on Trump’s latest state-by-state approval numbers shows him suffering historic 2020 defeat
A map of the United States Electoral College projects that President Donald Trump would suffer a historic and humiliating defeat if the 2020 election were held today.
Matt Rogers, the chief of staff for Democratic Virginia state Senator David Marsden, has broken down the latest state-by-state approval numbers for Trump in the Civiqs tracking poll and has estimated that the president would receive a mere 119 electoral votes were the election held today, whereas his Democratic opponent would receive a whopping 419.
Trump’s note to Justin Trudeau was so odd that the Canadian ambassador thought it was a prank
A Sharpie-scrawled note sent to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from President Trump had the Canadian ambassador so confused, he thought it was a prank, according to a report from Axios.
In May of 2017, Trump reportedly tore out a picture of Trudeau from an issue of Bloomberg Businessweek which characterized the Canadian leader as "The Anti-Trump." On the picture, Trump wrote the words, "Looking good! Hope it's not true!" and mailed it to the Canadian embassy in Washington.
50,000+ sign petition to make Donald Trump’s home address ‘President Barack H. Obama Avenue’
More than 50,000 people have signed a petition urging the City of New York to change the strip of Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower to President Barack H. Obama Avenue.
The petition at MoveOn.org, a progressive public policy advocacy group, notes the City of Los Angeles recently honored former President Barack Obama by renaming a portion of a Downtown L.A. freeway in his honor.
“We request the New York City Mayor and City Council do the same by renaming a block of Fifth Avenue after the former president whose many accomplishments include: saving our nation from the Great Recession; serving two completely scandal-free terms in office; and taking out Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind September 11th.”