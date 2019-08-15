Why Trump’s efforts to block the subpoena against Corey Lewandowski is unlikely to work
On Thursday, as House Democrats subpoenaed President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, the White House began gearing up its attempts to thwart their attempt to gather information.
But as CNN congressional correspondent Phil Mattingly told Wolf Blitzer on “The Situation Room,” their strategy has a major legal weakness.
“A really interesting element of this is Democrats have been urging Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, to serve a subpoena to Corey Lewandowski, because he never served in the White House,” said Mattingly. “You’ve seen numerous White House officials blocked from testimony or limited in their testimony, because they actually served in the executive branch. Corey Lewandowski never did. He was the campaign manager during 2016. He’s been an informal adviser to the president, but shouldn’t, based on past precedent, be covered by executive privilege.”
“What White House officials are considering right now, sources tell my colleague Kaitlan Collins, is possibly trying to apply executive privilege based on the fact that these conversations came from the president,” added Mattingly. “It’s a long shot, but they are having discussions with the White House counsel, with the Justice Department to see if they can limit it in some way, shape, or form. I’ve talked to Democrats about this. They don’t think this is possible at all. But the White House taking every effort they possibly can to try to short-circuit this investigation by House Democrats into the president’s actions in the White House.”
CNN’s Anderson Cooper compares Trump to Rogue from X-Men — because everything he touches dies
On Thursday, during an interview with comedian Stephen Colbert, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper invoked an obscure "X-Men" reference to characterize the destructive tendencies of President Donald Trump — and the way he politically poisons anyone who comes into contact with him.
"The pace of it, I think about the people who work in the White House," said Cooper. "I think President Trump — you know, Dorothy Parker said those born to the storm find the calm very boring. I don't know why he was born to the storm but that chaos—"
"Oh, he creates his own storm," said Colbert. "He takes a big bucket of seawater, throws it in his own face and says, 'I'm a sea captain.' We're going to ride it out, boys. Throw another bucket."
WATCH: Trump praises his rally audience for not acting like ‘credible people’ after ‘CNN sucks’ chant
President Donald Trump praised an unruly crowd at a 2020 re-election campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday.
Trump was falsely claiming that China is paying for the tariffs in his trade war when he went off on the press.
"But when you listen to the fake news -- look how many there are," he said as he gazed out to the press area.
He then stepped back from the microphone as his supporters booed the concept of a free press.
The crowd started chanting, "CNN sucks."
"Are we sure that we are in New Hampshire?" Trump asked. "You know, you have a reputation— I know it is not true because I know you too well. You have a reputation of being staid, very elegant, staid, and credible people. You are not acting it tonight and that's good.
