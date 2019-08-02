Quantcast
Connect with us

Will Hurd’s departure signals that the trickle of GOP retirements could turn into a flood: columnist

Published

1 min ago

on

On Friday, Texas Republican Will Hurd said he wouldn’t seek re-election, adding to the trickle of Republicans who’ve left office in the Trump era. Hurd is the GOP’s only African-American representative in the House.

Writing in the Atlantic, Russell Berman notes that Hurd’s departure is not good news for the GOP. The handful of Republicans who’ve left office is already bad enough.

“What’s even worse for the party’s diminished ranks, however, is that this modest wave of departures may only be a harbinger of a broader exodus to come,” Berman writes.

“In 2018, Republicans lost their House majority in a Democratic wave that was exacerbated by more than two dozen retirements,” he continues. “But the early indicators of 2019 suggest the GOP minority has not hit rock bottom: The surprising announcements thus far are a signal that Republican lawmakers see little benefit in trying to govern out of power and little hope that their party will regain the majority again in 2020.”

Hurd released a statement in support of what he views as traditional Republican values.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve taken a conservative message to places that don’t often hear it. Folks in these communities believe in order to solve problems we should empower people not the government, help families move up the economic ladder through free markets not socialism and achieve and maintain peace by being nice with nice guys and tough with tough guys,” he said. “These Republican ideals resonate with people who don’t think they identify with the Republican Party. Every American should feel they have a home in our party.”

Berman wonders how many will follow.

“The big question now is: How many more Republicans will head out the door? After Democrats last recaptured the House majority in 2006, more than 20 GOP lawmakers retired outright rather than seek reelection in 2008, helping Democrats expand their majority in the presidential-election year.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Cincinnati mayor mocks Trump: ‘My son and I laughed watching him ask if I was a Democrat before attacking me’

Published

27 mins ago

on

August 2, 2019

By

Cincinnati's mayor laughed off President Donald Trump's rally insults, and said his city has done better than the rest of Republican-led Ohio.

The president grumbled Thursday evening about Mayor John Cranley after protesters twice interrupted his rally at US Bank Arena, and Trump was caught on camera asking if Cincinnati had a Democratic mayor before linking him to the interruptions, reported the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Former GOP lawmaker uses CNN forum to rain hell on Trump for driving last black House Republican to retire

Published

34 mins ago

on

August 2, 2019

By

During an appearance on CNN on Friday morning, former GOP Rep. Charlie Dent (PA) called the loss of Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX) -- the only black Republican in the House -- a devastating blow to a party that is becoming more white while the country is becoming more diverse.

Speaking with host Kate Bolduan, Dent said the impact of Hurd not running for re-election reflects poorly on the Republican Party that has becoming dominated by Donald Trump with all of his racist baggage.

"Look, this is part of the shrinking of the Republican Party and, really, it's disastrous for them in the future," he began. "Yes, he was a Republican, he was black and he was also young -- I think he's 41 years-old so, in political terms, he's in his adolescence"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Conservative: The ‘corrupted’ GOP has passed the point of no return – and ’cannot be rescued from itself’

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 2, 2019

By

Elected Republicans in the Trump era have consistently failed to rein in the president, even after he lobs racist attacks at fellow lawmakers.

Writing in the Washington Post, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin can't help but reach the conclusion that the GOP is beyond redemption after kowtowing to Trump's most extreme policies and statements.

First, she observes that any lawmakers with a shred of sanity are resigning rather than seek re-election during a Trump administration.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image