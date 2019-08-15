Woman who accused Trump of sexual assault replies to woman who accused Bill Clinton of rape

Two women who have come forward to allege rape by men who went on to be President of the United States had a fascinating Twitter exchange.

It started when Juanita Broaddrick, who says she was raped by then-Attorney General of Arkansas Bill Clinton, posted a picture depicting the former president in a blue dress and red high heels.

“Maybe it was Bill Clinton in that dressing room with E.Jean Carroll…. and he was trying on the lingerie,” Broaddrick suggested.

Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll alleges she was sexually assaulted in the Bergdorf Goodman store in New York City.

Maybe it was Bill Clinton in that dressing room with E.Jean Carroll…. and he was trying on the lingerie. pic.twitter.com/DKMHkQL11P — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 15, 2019

Carroll responded on Thursday.

“I know what it’s like to not be believed Juanita,” Carroll noted.

“I’d never make a joke about your story — and I would hope you’d show me the same courtesy and respect our strange sisterhood,” she explained.

