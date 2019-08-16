Quantcast
Connect with us

Workers at Shell plant told they would not get paid unless they attended Trump’s speech: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

A new report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette claims that workers at Royal Dutch Shell’s petrochemical plant in Beaver County this week were told that they had to attend President Donald Trump’s speech on energy if they wanted to be paid.

In a memo to union employees obtained by the Post-Gazette, Shell informed workers that their “attendance is not mandatory,” but said that if they did not attend the rally, they would have to take a day off without getting paid.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Post-Gazette, workers were to show up no later than 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning this week, where they were to get their identity cards scanned and would then have to wait in line for hours before the president’s speech.

“NO SCAN, NO PAY,” Shell informed the workers.

The report explains that the plant has a 56-hour workweek that includes 16 hours of overtime in which workers get paid time-and-a-half. Workers who attended the president’s speech would qualify to get time-and-a-half if they worked on Friday, while workers who did not attend the speech would not, even though both groups of workers did not do work at the plant on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Shell described Trump’s speech as “a paid training day with a guest speaker who happened to be the President.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the whole report here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Workers at Shell plant told they would not get paid unless they attended Trump’s speech: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 16, 2019

By

A new report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette claims that workers at Royal Dutch Shell’s petrochemical plant in Beaver County this week were told that they had to attend President Donald Trump's speech on energy if they wanted to be paid.

In a memo to union employees obtained by the Post-Gazette, Shell informed workers that their "attendance is not mandatory," but said that if they did not attend the rally, they would have to take a day off without getting paid.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

#EmptySeatMAGATour: Internet hilariously mocks Trump for failing to sell out his campaign rallies

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 16, 2019

By

There were notably some empty seats at President Donald Trump's Thursday night campaign rally in New Hampshire, and now Twitter users are ridiculing the president over his failure to sell out even relatively small venues.

Twitter user Tony Posnanski got the ball rolling on Friday afternoon when he posted a video of Trump talking with several empty seats behind him.

"Trump keeps saying his rallies are full, but doesn’t look like it," Posnanski wrote. "Wow, I would hate for #EmptySeatMAGATour to trend so people knew the truth."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

CNN fact checker tracks down the potential origin of one of Trump’s most baffling lies

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 16, 2019

By

CNN's Daniel Dale, who has made his name as a tireless fact checker of President Donald Trump's many lies and false claims, may have just solved the mystery behind one of the president's biggest whoppers.

During a rally on Thursday night, Trump once again claimed that he had been named "Michigan's Man of the Year," despite the fact that no record of any such award exists. According to Dale, Trump has claimed to have won this nonexistent award no fewer than seven times since November 2016, even though he has never once provided evidence to back up this claim.

Dale on Friday decided to ask for help in tracking down the origins of this lie and he was given a promising lead from former Congressman Dave Trott (R-MI), who says that Trump believed that he received the award during a dinner in which he was invited to speak at in 2013.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
LEARN MORE
close-image