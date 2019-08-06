Quantcast
Connect with us

‘You take my breath away’: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace is stunned as an ex-Republican goes scorched-earth on the GOP

Published

2 hours ago

on

Former Republican Rep. David Jolly of Florida tore into his old party Monday in a segment on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” calling out the GOP’s resistance to addressing gun violence in the United States in the wake of recent mass shootings.

Jolly said critics shouldn’t just focus on President Donald Trump’s normalization of white supremacy — also on the Republican Party’s contributions to this narrative.

And Jolly was particularly scathing about the party’s “inaction” on gun control.

“And I include myself in that,” he said. “I tried to move the needle within the party, and I failed.”

He added: “Republicans will never do anything on gun control.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Opponents of the party’s position, he said, must “commit to beating Republicans. Beat ’em. Beat every single one of them.”

“You take my breath away with your bluntness,” host Nicolle Wallace said.

Watch the clip below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ocasio-Cortez responds to photo of McConnell supporters groping cutout: ‘Is this just standard culture of Team Mitch?’

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 6, 2019

By

"Hey Senate Majority Leader—these young men look like they work for you."

That was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's response on Monday to a photo of several young men in "Team Mitch" t-shirts kissing, groping, and choking a cardboard cutout of the New York congresswoman.

The caption of the photo of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) backers, originally posted on Instagram, reads: "Break me off a piece of that."

"Just wanted to clarify: are you paying for young men to practice groping and choking members of Congress with your payroll, or is this just the standard culture of #TeamMitch? Thanks." Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Monday evening.

Continue Reading

Facebook

MSNBC’s Mika unloads on Trump’s inaction against racist violence: ‘He seems to want these things to happen’

Published

13 mins ago

on

August 6, 2019

By

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski wondered aloud whether President Donald Trump was purposefully encouraging white nationalist violence.

The president disavowed racist hate in an address Monday, following mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, but the "Morning Joe" co-hosts said Trump's actions and statements fail to match those remarks.

"Now after four years of Donald Trump he is now starting to see the lights," said co-host Joe Scarborough, "the warning lights blinkering all over America, and it reminds him of the warning lights we saw before 9/11 and other people in the counterterrorism business, before 9/11 they saw it. They saw those warning lights blinking. Those warning lights are blinking again."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump eagerly laps up Fox News response to Obama’s statement on latest mass shootings

Published

42 mins ago

on

August 6, 2019

By

The hosts of "Fox & Friends" cried foul over former President Barack Obama's statement on the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton -- and their most famous viewer lapped it up.

The former president implicitly linked President Donald Trump's racist rhetoric to the El Paso shooting, which was committed by a gunman who used similar language to attack immigrants, and the Fox News hosts bitterly complained.

Then, about a half hour later, Trump approvingly quoted their complaints in a pair of tweets.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]