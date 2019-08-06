‘You take my breath away’: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace is stunned as an ex-Republican goes scorched-earth on the GOP

Former Republican Rep. David Jolly of Florida tore into his old party Monday in a segment on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” calling out the GOP’s resistance to addressing gun violence in the United States in the wake of recent mass shootings.

Jolly said critics shouldn’t just focus on President Donald Trump’s normalization of white supremacy — also on the Republican Party’s contributions to this narrative.

And Jolly was particularly scathing about the party’s “inaction” on gun control.

“And I include myself in that,” he said. “I tried to move the needle within the party, and I failed.”

He added: “Republicans will never do anything on gun control.”

Opponents of the party’s position, he said, must “commit to beating Republicans. Beat ’em. Beat every single one of them.”

“You take my breath away with your bluntness,” host Nicolle Wallace said.

Watch the clip below: