‘You take my breath away’: MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace is stunned as an ex-Republican goes scorched-earth on the GOP
Former Republican Rep. David Jolly of Florida tore into his old party Monday in a segment on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” calling out the GOP’s resistance to addressing gun violence in the United States in the wake of recent mass shootings.
Jolly said critics shouldn’t just focus on President Donald Trump’s normalization of white supremacy — also on the Republican Party’s contributions to this narrative.
And Jolly was particularly scathing about the party’s “inaction” on gun control.
“And I include myself in that,” he said. “I tried to move the needle within the party, and I failed.”
He added: “Republicans will never do anything on gun control.”
Opponents of the party’s position, he said, must “commit to beating Republicans. Beat ’em. Beat every single one of them.”
“You take my breath away with your bluntness,” host Nicolle Wallace said.
Watch the clip below:
"Beat 'em. Beat every single one of them.” –@DavidJollyFL pic.twitter.com/zuSTMOGTYG
— AlterNet (@AlterNet) August 5, 2019
Ocasio-Cortez responds to photo of McConnell supporters groping cutout: ‘Is this just standard culture of Team Mitch?’
"Hey Senate Majority Leader—these young men look like they work for you."
That was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's response on Monday to a photo of several young men in "Team Mitch" t-shirts kissing, groping, and choking a cardboard cutout of the New York congresswoman.
The caption of the photo of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) backers, originally posted on Instagram, reads: "Break me off a piece of that."
"Just wanted to clarify: are you paying for young men to practice groping and choking members of Congress with your payroll, or is this just the standard culture of #TeamMitch? Thanks." Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Monday evening.
MSNBC’s Mika unloads on Trump’s inaction against racist violence: ‘He seems to want these things to happen’
MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski wondered aloud whether President Donald Trump was purposefully encouraging white nationalist violence.
The president disavowed racist hate in an address Monday, following mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, but the "Morning Joe" co-hosts said Trump's actions and statements fail to match those remarks.
"Now after four years of Donald Trump he is now starting to see the lights," said co-host Joe Scarborough, "the warning lights blinkering all over America, and it reminds him of the warning lights we saw before 9/11 and other people in the counterterrorism business, before 9/11 they saw it. They saw those warning lights blinking. Those warning lights are blinking again."
Trump eagerly laps up Fox News response to Obama’s statement on latest mass shootings
The hosts of "Fox & Friends" cried foul over former President Barack Obama's statement on the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton -- and their most famous viewer lapped it up.
The former president implicitly linked President Donald Trump's racist rhetoric to the El Paso shooting, which was committed by a gunman who used similar language to attack immigrants, and the Fox News hosts bitterly complained.
Then, about a half hour later, Trump approvingly quoted their complaints in a pair of tweets.