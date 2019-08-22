‘You’re scared of brown women’: GOP congressman’s town hall spirals into chaos after he attacks Ilhan Omar
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) got a lot more than he bargained for when he held a town hall meeting with constituents in San Antonio this week.
The Austin American Statesman reports that Roy on Wednesday hosted a town hall meeting at the Compassion Church in northern San Antonio this week in which he was confronted over his criticisms of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).
While Roy was attacking Omar during the meeting, a woman named Eva Perez yelled at him to “let it go” and stop slamming his Democratic colleagues.
“I’m not going to let it go,” Roy replied.
“You’re scared of brown women,” Perez shot back. “Let it go.”
Perez also confronted Roy over his party’s total inaction on legislation to reduce gun violence.
““What are you doing to keep people from being shot in a Walmart?” she asked him.
After Roy discussed the need of police to track down and monitor “lone wolves,” Perez again interjected.
“They’re not lone wolves, they’re white supremacists,” she said. “They’re organized and they’re visible. They stand next to you at events.”
Local news station KVUE also reports that Roy at one point walked off the stage over his frustration at audience outbursts, but he eventually returned and said he wanted to “start over.”
Watch KVUE’s coverage of the meeting below.
Trump-voting evangelist drops the ‘blasphemy’ hammer on president for deifying himself
In a column for the Washington Post, an evangelical leader who admits he voted for Donald Trump in 2016 is very displeased that the president anointed himself the "chosen one" when speaking with the press on Wednesday.
According to Jay Lowder who heads up the Harvest Ministries in Wichita Falls, Texas, the president stepped over a line with his boast -- calling it "disturbing."
"Since President Trump’s election, many in the evangelical community have lauded him, grateful for his work to protect and propel some of the Christian values we hold so dear," before pointing out that a comparison to Jesus by man who "claims to be a Christian" is nothing less than " shocking, blasphemous and sacrilegious."
Couple who ran demon-obsessed gay ‘conversion therapy’ camp indicted on human trafficking charges
An Alabama couple who operated a controversial gay "conversion therapy" camp has been indicted on human trafficking charges in connection with a new religious facility they set up in Texas.
A grand jury indicted 49-year-old Gary Wiggins and 34-year-old Meghann Wiggins after investigators found they had forced children to work at their Joshua Home for troubled boys, reported KXAN-TV.
Burnet County officials raided the 10-acre property near Bertram in July 2018, where they removed eight boys between 10 and 17 years old as part of an investigation into possible abuse, neglect, labor violations, fraud, licensing violations and human trafficking.
Trump officials to face congressional grilling over president’s link to white nationalist terrorism
Next week, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee are poised to question members of the Trump administration about the dangerous rise in white nationalist violence.
Just last weekend, a man slaughtered dozens of people in El Paso, Texas, after citing an "invasion" on the Southwest border.
In addition to questioning senior national security officials about the rise in white nationalism violence, they also plan to ask them whether they think President Donald Trump is instigating violent acts with his rhetoric, reports Greg Sargent in the Washington Post.