‘100 percent if you resign’: Internet ridicules Trump for believing 94 percent of Republicans love him

1 hour ago

President Donald Trump is having a terrible news week after a previously terrible news week. This week, however, he’s being forced to face a score of international leaders who think he’s not only a joke but a moron.

While at the United Nations General Assembly, Trump was faced with world leaders concerned about the climate crisis. He doesn’t believe in climate change and previously called it a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese. He was then blindsided by both domestic and international reporters during press availabilities about his Ukraine scandal.

So, if Trump’s staff is telling him that he’s at 94 percent, as one Twitter user noted, it’s likely because they want to make him feel better.

According to the most recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal public opinion poll, an astounding 69 percent of Americans don’t like Trump personally.

