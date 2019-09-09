Quantcast
US scrambled to get a top spy out of Russia after Trump revealed highly classified info

14 mins ago

On Monday, CNN reported that the United States extracted a top spy from Russia in 2017.

This secret mission was undertaken, in part, due to concerns about President Donald Trump and the risk that his actions as president might be compromising vitally important national security secrets, due to his improper and unusual friendliness with Russian officials.

In one famous example, Trump revealed code-word intelligence information about Israeli Mossad operations to Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the Oval Office.

Liberty University insiders blow the lid off Jerry Falwell Jr’s shady dealings: ‘Somebody’s gotta tell the freakin’ truth’

30 mins ago

September 9, 2019

By

More than two dozen current and former Liberty University officials revealed their growing disenchantment with president Jerry Falwell Jr. -- whose leadership they described as a "dictatorship."

The school uses nondisclosure agreements to silence university employees and board members, but many of them agreed to speak anonymously to reporter Brandon Ambrosino, a Liberty graduate, for an article published by Politico.

“I feel like I’m betraying them in some way," said one longtime current employee with ties to the Falwells. "But someone’s gotta tell the freakin’ truth.”

‘Despicable’ Trump’s attack on John Legend and Chrissy Teigen is ‘early stage fascism’: ex-White House official

36 mins ago

September 9, 2019

By

During an extensive interview on CNN's "New Day," former Trump White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci hammered Donald Trump for his ugly attack on singer John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and said it was yet another indication of the president's "dementia."

Speaking with host Alisyn Camerota, the former friend and adviser was asked about the president's late Sunday night tweets where he called author and model Teigen "filthy-mouthed."

"Despicable stuff," he immediately shot back

"Why is that despicable?" Camerota asked.

"Because he's a private citizen, he's a fellow citizen in the United States and his wife is a private citizen," Scaramucci explained.

