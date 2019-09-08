Quantcast
Connect with us

‘A little karma’: Trump-loving NFL owner brutally mocked after team gets ‘ass kicked’ by Baltimore

Published

2 hours ago

on

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is being ripped to shreds for hosting a high-dollar fundraiser for President Donald Trump and scoring instant karma by a humiliating game on Sunday.

As of 4 p.m. EST, the Dolphins are 40 points down, though some fans claim it’s because Ross traded the best players out of the team.

Ironically, the Miami Dolphins are losing against the Baltimore Ravens. Over the summer, Trump started a feud with the city of Baltimore by attacking one of the Congressmen of the city. He insinuated that corruption was the reason for Baltimore’s rodent “infestation.” He then was criticized for using racially charged language for a city known for being predominantly people of color.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can see the best attacks below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republicans anticipate Trump’s trip to Baltimore could be ‘disastrous’ after attacks on the city

Published

13 mins ago

on

September 8, 2019

By

President Donald Trump isn't having a good September thus far. He engaged in a week-long rant maintaining that Alabama was going to get hit by Hurricane Dorian when it was announced days prior that it had changed course. Now Trump is planning a trip to Baltimore, Maryland after calling the whole city a "rodent-infested mess." Republicans are saying privately that it could end up being a "disaster."

Washington Post reporter Rachael Bade said that Republicans will be holding their biennial retreat on Thursday in what Trump called "the Worst [city] in the USA." It's understandable that the GOP members would wonder if Trump even wanted to join them for the meeting.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The Taliban has a completely different story about why their meeting with Trump was canceled

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 8, 2019

By

President Donald Trump announced that he canceled a meeting with the Taliban the same week as the anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Trump said that the reason he canceled the visit by the terrorist group to Camp David because a recent attack killed a U.S. Secret Service member along with several others in Afghanistan.

According to The New York Times, however, the Taliban is telling a different story, saying that they believed the trip was a "trick" to get them to commit "political suicide."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

What is more Western than democracy and concentration camps?

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 8, 2019

By

The West appears, suddenly, devoid of its greatest virtues, constructed century after century, preoccupied now only with reproducing its own defects and with copying the defects of others, such as authoritarianism and the preemptive persecution of innocents.

Virtues like tolerance and self-criticism have never been a weakness, as some now pretend, but quite the opposite: it was because of them that progress, both ethical and material, were possible.  Both the greatest hope and the greatest danger for the West can be found in its own heart.  Those of us who hold neither “Rage” nor “Pride” for any race or culture feel nostalgia for times gone by, times that were never especially good, but were not so bad either.

Continue Reading
 
 