‘A little karma’: Trump-loving NFL owner brutally mocked after team gets ‘ass kicked’ by Baltimore

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is being ripped to shreds for hosting a high-dollar fundraiser for President Donald Trump and scoring instant karma by a humiliating game on Sunday.

As of 4 p.m. EST, the Dolphins are 40 points down, though some fans claim it’s because Ross traded the best players out of the team.

@nflcommish Stephen Ross has turned the Dolphins into a minor league team by trading or releasing most top players over the last 2 years!WHY?To lower the market value to sell to his butt buddy trump?NFL should investigate!!! — robert yoder (@admiralporky) September 8, 2019

Ironically, the Miami Dolphins are losing against the Baltimore Ravens. Over the summer, Trump started a feud with the city of Baltimore by attacking one of the Congressmen of the city. He insinuated that corruption was the reason for Baltimore’s rodent “infestation.” He then was criticized for using racially charged language for a city known for being predominantly people of color.

Fins owner Steve Ross CAN’T sign Kap – his buddy Trump would pitch a fit!😂 — Billionaire On Paper (@Patrick57257162) September 8, 2019

Maybe Stephen Ross’ good friend at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave will call Roger Goodell and have this week’s results voided because of the stress endured after the potential for Dorian hitting Miami😉 He DOES enjoy manipulating reality. — Pam Low (@PamLow1) September 8, 2019

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross walks down the tunnel following the Fins 59-10 loss to Baltimore pic.twitter.com/NZ15sw2Nvr — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) September 8, 2019

Maybe instead of Trump Steve Ross should do a fundraiser for his football team — Bruce Schoenfeld (@bruceschoenfeld) September 8, 2019

Hopefully we can hire Kris Richard when we're looking for a new coach after the 20-21 season. But more importantly, hopefully stephen ross isnt the owner anymore — Mantis Toboggan (@TrippyFins) September 8, 2019

Ross only cares about the carrot in office. He doesn’t care what happens with his nfl team. — GULLY (@WADEBONER) September 8, 2019

Stephen Ross deserves this. I hope the Dolphins go 0-16. https://t.co/sDYpG3hdYP — Kenya J (@KenyaJ121) September 8, 2019

But yet, there he is…putting money into the pocket of mega Trump donor and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. — Bill (@the_real_bz) September 8, 2019

Dolphin owner(Ross) Trump donor. New coach traded the kneeler (Stills). We have all new players long season. pic.twitter.com/ZpU1iMHVLM — c shepp (@ladylibation) September 8, 2019

Myth-busting: Steven Ross Equinox owner – it's not speculation, Ross does love ❤️Trump raising millions to keep him and his family in power – please join Equinox so your monthly dues can profit Trump too @Believe pic.twitter.com/7At4Dl9WgV — Michelle Catzz (@Beautiful303030) September 8, 2019