Quantcast
Connect with us

A mysterious kidney disease may be the first pandemic caused by climate change

Published

2 hours ago

on

Climate change is expected to have devastating and tangible impacts on hundreds of thousands of people across the world. From exacerbating mental health problems to spreading infections diseases, doctors and researchers are sounding the alarm on a wide range of public health emergencies that are likely emerge amid warnings of intensifying heat waves, prolonged droughts and extreme floods.

A mysterious form of kidney disease that has killed tens of thousands of agricultural workers around the world is just one of many ailments expected to worsen as a result of climate change, according to researchers at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent article published in the New England Journal of Medicine, Dr. Cecilia Sorensen, an emergency medicine physician who also teaches at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, called this unexplained kind of kidney failure a “sentinel disease” in the era of climate change.

The disease, described as chronic kidney disease (CKDu), “grows with environmental exposures (to heat and humidity) that are directly influenced by climate change,” she said.

It has made kidney failure the second-leading cause of death in Nicaragua and El Salvador.

The disease was first reported in the 1990s, when sugarcane cutters who toiled in plantations in Nicaragua, El Salvador and Guatemala were filling up clinics with end-stage kidney failure. Many of these workers were seemingly healthy, often in their 30s and 40s. They didn’t have the typical causes of kidney failure, like high blood pressure or diabetes, or other factors that might explain why their kidneys were failing. As of 2012, the disease had killed an estimated 20,000 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

The disease’s presence is now “potentially global,” Sorensen said, noting similar disease patterns have been observed in North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa and India. It has also beset people who work outdoors in the United States, in places like Florida, California and Colorado’s San Luis Valley.

The “true global burden” of chronic kidney disease is unknown, however, “because affected areas tend to have a poor health infrastructure, which leaves cases undetected or underreported,” Sorensen said.

But as temperatures continue to rise, it’s likely this deadly disease will appear more frequently and devastate thousands of laborers worldwide. An estimated 125 million people were exposed to heat waves between 2000 and 2016, according to the World Health Organization, and this trend is expected to continue and to worsen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly three decades after it was first discovered, doctors and researchers continue to struggle to unravel the clues behind this mysterious epidemic.

Climate change is just one of many theories behind what’s causing this deadly disease to devastate an increasing number of communities around the world. Some doctors and researchers have attributed the disease to heat stress and dehydration, while others have proposed a correlation to drinking water contaminated with heavy metals or pesticides. Earlier studies suggested homemade alcohol was the culprit.

Though doctors and researchers continue to struggle to pinpoint the root of this mysterious epidemic, “What we do know for certain is that CKDu is related to heat exposure and dehydration,” Sorensen said, though she noted other factors may also contribute.

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained it’s difficult to understand the lead cause of chronic kidney disease because conditions that are often exacerbated by heat exposure — like cardiovascular and respiratory disease, poor mental health and adverse birth outcomes — are often “erroneously reported as the primary diagnosis, which conceals the role of heat as an inciting factor.” As a result, almost all physicians have “likely cared for patients who were adversely affected by climate change,” she said.

To address chronic kidney disease and other climate-related diseases, health care providers will “have to integrate environmental information into clinical and public health practice and build robust early-warning systems focused on vulnerable communities and climate-sensitive diseases,” Sorensen said. “We believe physicians have the opportunity to change the course of the future.”

“We are now living in an era when climate change is no longer a distant, existential threat,” she said. “It is happening now, and it is affecting human health in profound ways.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Texas Gov. Abbott destroyed for doing nothing about mass shootings in his state: ‘No body count is too big’

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 2, 2019

By

Taking to the editorial pages of the New York Times, an author on the future of Texas ripped into Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday morning for doing nothing except offering platitudes after two mass shootings in his tats in the past few weeks.

According to Richard Parker, author of “Lone Star Nation: How Texas Will Transform America,” the Republican governor is doing less than nothing and his actions -- in word and deed -- may lead to even more gun deaths.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Top GOP donor fears Trump is a disaster — and worries his presidency could ‘end in a wreck’

Published

24 mins ago

on

September 2, 2019

By

President Donald Trump this summer has buried himself in a string of political blunders, ranging from racist attacks against four Democratic congresswomen to increasingly belligerent trade war with China that is slowing economic growth and could portend a recession.

The Washington Post reports that at least one major Republican donor is sounding alarm about what Trump is doing to himself politically and what it could mean for the 2020 election.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump spirals into unhinged Labor Day Twitter frenzy snarling and lashing out in all directions

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 2, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is spending his morning filling up the Labor Day news hole by lashing at in all directions and pumping out tweet after tweet attacking his perceived enemies.

Moments after accusing former FBI Director James Comey a "traitor," the president went off on another tirade on the Washington Post and media in general.

"The Amazon Washington Post did a story that I brought racist attacks against the “Squad.” No, they brought racist attacks against our Nation. All I do is call them out for the horrible things they have said. The Democrats have become the Party of the Squad!" he wrote before adding, "The LameStream Media has gone totally CRAZY! They write whatever they want, seldom have sources (even though they say they do), never do “fact checking” anymore, and are only looking for the 'kill.' They take good news and make it bad. They are now beyond Fake, they are Corrupt."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image