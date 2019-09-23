‘A threat to virtually everything that the United States should stand for’: Scathing NYT op-ed on Trump goes viral
A damning piece by New York Times Opinion Columnist David Leonhardt is going viral. “Donald Trump vs. the United States of America” says it’s “Just the facts, in 40 sentences.”
That’s all it is.
40 sentences, 40 facts chronicling President Donald Trump’s lawlessness, self-dealing, un-American behavior, attempts to do real damage to vital institutions, and grotesque acts. Some are impeachable offenses. Some are just not worthy – or are disqualifying – of a president of the United States.
A few excerpts:
“He launched his political career by falsely claiming that the first black president was not really American.”
“He often declines to read briefing books or perform other basic functions of a president’s job.”
“He lied to the American people about his company’s business dealings in Russia.”
“He publicly undermined American intelligence agents while standing next to a hostile foreign autocrat.”
“He has pressured a foreign leader to interfere in the 2020 American presidential election.”
It concludes: “He is the president of the United States, and he is a threat to virtually everything that the United States should stand for.”
As calls for impeachment rapidly grow over the whistleblower/Ukraine story, it’s important to remember some of the key violations of his office President Donald Trump has committed.
Read the entire (and pretty short) piece here.
Mississippi: African American voters sue over election law rooted in the state’s racist past
A lawsuit over a Mississippi election law, if successful, will change the way that state elects its governor.
Four African Americans filed the federal civil rights lawsuit in May 2019, charging that the way their state elects its statewide officials violates the Voting Rights Act, the 14th Amendment and the principle of “one-person, one-vote.”
To win election, a candidate for governor of Mississippi has to win an outright majority of the popular vote – and win a majority of the state’s 122 House districts.
Fox & Friends pushes lies and distortions about intel whistleblower: ‘Almost as if they heard a rumor’
"Fox & Friends" co-host Steve Doocy pushed inaccurate claims about a whistleblower complaint filed by an intelligence official against President Donald Trump.
The Fox News broadcaster downplayed the complaint, which reportedly involved Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine's president to dig up dirt against Joe Biden, and falsely claimed that Congress had no authority to investigate.
"In this country, you know, we've heard a lot over the last couple of years about how the Democrats would like to impeach the president of the United States," Doocy said, and co-host Brian Kilmeade feigned shock.
‘Your presence has always been a calamity’: Iranian president demands US get out of Persian Gulf
"The farther you go from our region and our nations, the more security would come for our region."
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday that the only way to move toward lasting peace in the Middle East is for the United States and other Western powers to immediately leave the Persian Gulf, a call that comes days after the Trump administration announced the deployment of more troops to Saudi Arabia.