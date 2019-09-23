‘A threat to virtually everything that the United States should stand for’: Scathing NYT op-ed on Trump goes viral

A damning piece by New York Times Opinion Columnist David Leonhardt is going viral. “Donald Trump vs. the United States of America” says it’s “Just the facts, in 40 sentences.”

That’s all it is.

40 sentences, 40 facts chronicling President Donald Trump’s lawlessness, self-dealing, un-American behavior, attempts to do real damage to vital institutions, and grotesque acts. Some are impeachable offenses. Some are just not worthy – or are disqualifying – of a president of the United States.

A few excerpts:

“He launched his political career by falsely claiming that the first black president was not really American.”

“He often declines to read briefing books or perform other basic functions of a president’s job.”

“He lied to the American people about his company’s business dealings in Russia.”

“He publicly undermined American intelligence agents while standing next to a hostile foreign autocrat.”

“He has pressured a foreign leader to interfere in the 2020 American presidential election.”

It concludes: “He is the president of the United States, and he is a threat to virtually everything that the United States should stand for.”

As calls for impeachment rapidly grow over the whistleblower/Ukraine story, it’s important to remember some of the key violations of his office President Donald Trump has committed.

Read the entire (and pretty short) piece here.