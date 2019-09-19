‘A very grave situation’: Rep. Jackie Speier hints at ‘violation of law’ as she leaves whistleblower hearing

California Democrat Rep. Jackie Speier blasted the Trump administration on Thursday after it refused to turn over information about a whistleblower.

In a five-hour closed-door hearing on Thursday, the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community reportedly refused to hand over information about a whistleblower, who allegedly felt a duty to report on President Donald Trump’s connections with a foreign leader.

“We’ve got a very grave situation on our hands,” Speier was quoted as saying. “He is answering some questions not on the specific subject matter but it’s deeply troubling.”

Speier suggested that the Trump administration has committed a “violation of the law.”

Rep @JackieSpeier, emerging from closed hearing, says on record what NYT reported earlier: that the IG has been unwilling to discuss the substance of the complaint Said the situation was “deeply troubling” https://t.co/zTq0NJZELJ — Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) September 19, 2019

“He is answering some questions not on the specific subject matter but it’s deeply troubling,” Rep Jackie Speier just said as leaving House Intel IC IG briefing. She followed up that the “violation of the law” is what’s troubling as whistleblower complaint wasnt sent to Congress — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) September 19, 2019

Intel member @JackieSpeier leaving the whistleblower briefing says “I think we've got a very grave situation on our hands.” “The standard that has to be met by the IG… urgent is talking about fire, as he referred to it” — Sam Brodey (@sambrodey) September 19, 2019