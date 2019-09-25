ABC correspondent: Ukraine transcript released by White House is ‘even more damning than anticipated’

ABC White House correspondent Jonathan Karl said that a transcript of a call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is “even more damning than anticipated.”

Karl made the observation minutes after the White House released the transcript, which shows Trump pushing Ukraine to find dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This will be seen as even more damning than anticipated,” Karl said of the transcript. “The president is explicitly asking for help here. Look at the words he is using. The White House will say there is no threat, there is no quid pro quo.”

“But the president first says, ‘The United States has been very good to Ukraine,’ and then he says, ‘I would like you to do us a favor,'” Karl noted.

The ABC reporter added: “I think this will be more explosive than anticipated… This looks damning.”

Watch the video below from ABC.

.@jonkarl on release of transcript of Pres. Trump's call with Ukraine: "This will be seen as even more damning than anticipated." https://t.co/kWaQRlS0yw pic.twitter.com/DpyuuZxawB — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) September 25, 2019