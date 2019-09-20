‘About as high a crime and misdemeanor as one can imagine’: Former DOJ official muses after latest whistleblower bombshell

A former top Obama Dept. of Justice official just weighed in on The Washington Post’s latest bombshell involving an intelligence official’s whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump, repeated actions involving a “promise” to a foreign leader, and the new development that it involves Ukraine.

The Trump White House, through the Acting Director of National Intelligence, is refusing to hand over to Congress the whistleblower complaint, despite very clear law saying he “shall” do so.

Former DOJ chief spokesperson Matthew Miller, now an MSNBC justice and security analyst, responded to a tweet detailing the Post’s latest reporting from its national security correspondent.

Miller tweeted:

“If [Trump] was promising U.S. government action in exchange for a foreign government targeting a political [opponent], that is about as high a crime and misdemeanor as one can imagine.”

(Miller originally tweeted “appointment,” but subsequently tweeted “opponent.”)