‘Absolutely disgusting’: Trump slammed for trolling Greta Thunberg climate speech
US President Donald Trump stirred up fresh outrage on social media Monday with a tweet mocking an impassioned speech made by 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg at the UN climate summit in New York.
Her voice shaking with emotion in an address that was the defining moment of the summit, Thunberg accused world leaders of betraying her generation by failing to act on rising emissions, repeating the words “how dare you” four times.
“You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words, and yet I’m one of the lucky ones,” she said. “People are suffering. People are dying.”
“She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!” climate-skeptic Trump tweeted a few hours later, alongside a clip of the speech.
The trolling of the teen activist — who suffers from Asperger’s syndrome, a mild form of autism — racked up more than 16,000 responses in three hours, many of them attacking the US president.
“DonaldTrump picking on an innocent young girl is absolutely disgusting!!” wrote one user.
Thunberg and Trump were briefly in the same small room as they arrived for the summit, with video showing the teen glowering at the president as he passed by with his entourage.
Thunberg has become the global face of a growing youth movement against climate inaction that mobilized millions in a worldwide strike on Friday.
In August, she crossed the Atlantic in a two-week journey on a sailboat to attend the climate summit in New York. She refuses to fly because of the carbon emissions caused by planes.
Japan refers US military pilot to prosecutors over Osprey crash
Japanese authorities on Tuesday referred the case of a US military pilot to prosecutors over the 2016 crash of an Osprey aircraft that fuelled sentiment against a US base on Okinawa island.
The crash did not kill anyone and only caused injuries to two of the five crew members aboard the US Marine MV-22 Osprey.
The Pentagon described the December 2016 crash as a "mishap", which saw the plane end up in shallow water off Okinawa.
But Japanese coast guard officials on Tuesday referred the case to prosecutors on suspicion that the pilot had been flying too fast, causing the crash, a coast guard spokesman said.
Breaking Banner
Pulitzer Prize-winner reveals why the White House thinks Trump’s Ukraine scandal ‘can be spun as positive’
Despite the growing movement for impeachment, advisors to President Donald Trump believe the bombshell reports about soliciting foreign election interference from Ukraine can be "spun as a positive" for the president's 2020 re-election campaign.
Ashley Parker, a White House reporter for The Washington Post, was interviewed about the thinking of Trump's advisors by MSNBC's Steve Kornacki on Monday.
"This is a White House, a Trump White House, that is used to being under siege. There was of course the two-and-a-half-year saga with the Mueller investigation culminating in the Mueller report, Mueller’s testimony recently. There have been a million other controversies, flare-ups, moments when the White House was forced to defend a comment from the president, allegation against the president, these sorts of things," Kornacki noted.
Breaking Banner
Pelosi may start ‘Select Panel’ for Trump impeachment after latest Ukraine bombshells: report
As the movement in Congress to impeach President Donald Trump continues to grow, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is considering starting a select committee to focus the investigations into President Donald Trump.
"As House Democrats find themselves once more navigating the tricky politics of impeachment, a new idea is being floated by several members: creating a select panel of members that would handle those responsibilities," The Daily Beast reported Monday evening. "A senior Democratic aide tells The Daily Beast that the idea of a select panel has 'been raised by some members' as a way to consolidate impeachment proceedings around Donald Trump."