Accreditor overseeing Liberty University wants a deeper look at Jerry Falwell Jr’s scandals
Update: The Associated Press, which was the source for the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s story, has issued a correction saying they “reported erroneously that the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges sent a letter asking for more information about recent news reports about Jerry Falwell Jr.”
“A spokeswoman for the commission says that no letter has been sent but that the news reports are under review,” the AP’s correction states. Our article has been updated to reflect the AP’s correction.
According to a new report from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the accrediting body that oversees Liberty University wants to take a deeper look at the accusations and news reports surrounding Jerry Falwell Jr.
Janea Johnson of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges reportedly asked Liberty to “respond to media reports” regarding Falwell.
The inquiry comes in the wake of multiple news reports that characterize Falwell as a corrupt self-dealer looking to quash scandals that he’s implicated in. He’s also accused of denigrating Liberty students behind closed doors.
Firing back at the allegations earlier this month, Falwell asked the FBI to investigate what he says is a “criminal conspiracy” against him orchestrated by former Liberty board members.
Earlier this month, a Christian activist group launched a petition calling for the Virginia Attorney General’s office and the IRS to investigate Falwell. So far the petition is 5,000 signatures short of achieving its goal of 20,000.
According to Johnson, once Liberty University responds to her inquiry, a decision will be made as to whether or not further action will be taken. What that action will be and who it will be against wasn’t immediately clear.
Michael Cohen has Ukraine info he wants to reveal to Congress: Lanny Davis
In a radio interview with Rick Ungar, Michael Cohen's attorney Lanny Davis indicated the former "fixer" to President Donald Trump has information on Ukraine and he's ready to talk.
“[Cohen] should be a key witness the way John Dean was to translate this criminal behavior,” Davis told Ungar on his Thursday show. The reference was to the notorious Nixon White House Counsel who became famous for coming forward about wrongdoing. “Michael now becomes a crucial witness as this process unfolds.”
Nicolle Wallace worries Trump’s ‘unavoidably obvious’ paranoia is like final days of Nixon
President Donald Trump is gripped by paranoia as more details emerge in the whistleblower scandal over the president allegedly extorting a foreign government to interfere in the 2020 presidential election, according to an MSNBC anchor.
"A single individual has accomplished what the dozens of prosecutors and investigators who worked on Robert Mueller’s 23-month-long investigation never managed to do: focus the attention of Congress and the public on allegations of gross misconduct on the part of Donald Trump in carrying out the nation’s foreign policy, including an attempt by the president to get a foreign government to provide dirt on a political rival," MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace reported. "Today we saw for the very first time the whistle-blower’s complaint, stunning in detail and devastating in substance."
Russian businessmen who helped Giuliani contact Ukrainians donated over $300K to pro-Trump PAC: report
Two Russian businessmen made a six-figure contribution to a prominent pro-Trump political group during the summer of last year. The men also happened to serve as intermediaries between top Ukrainian officials and Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, the Daily Beast reports.
Since the funding source for the contribution remains a mystery, the Daily Beast looked into the real estate deals of the businessmen, identified as Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. While the two worked to uncover alleged evidence of Biden-related corruption for Giuliani, they were also running a company called Global Energy Producers, which sought to capitalize on Trump's energy policies. Speaking to the Daily Beast, a Russian energy executive said the pair bragged about their connections to the Trump administration and the benefits that would come as a result.