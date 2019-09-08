After devastating the Bahamas, Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in Canada
Dorian made landfall in Canada on Saturday night south of Halifax with ferocious 100 mph (155 kph) winds and torrential rains, meteorologists said, toppling trees and whipping up debris.
The storm churned up 65-foot (20-meter) waves, which pounded the coast near the port city that is home to Canada’s Atlantic fleet.
As it moved north from the US after devastating the Bahamas, the storm was now being called a “very intense post-tropical cyclone,” but the Canadian Hurricane Centre warned that it was still packing winds equivalent to those of a Category 2 hurricane.
“We’re talking about a very dangerous storm,” Bob Robichaud of the Canadian Hurricane Centre told a briefing.
Officials also said it had already dropped more than 100 millimeters (four inches) of rain on Nova Scotia, which could double by Sunday morning.
Widespread flooding
Storm surges were causing widespread flooding. And more than 450,000 households were without electricity after winds knocked down power lines.
According to reports, a crane collapsed onto an apartment building under construction in downtown Halifax.
Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said federal assistance was being provided.
The military was mobilized to deliver aid and help with evacuations, while roads and bridges in the region were closed.
Overnight, Dorian was expected to track northeast through the Maritimes region with “destructive winds and heavy rainfall,” the Canadian Hurricane Centre said, passing near eastern Prince Edward Island around midnight, and then over the eastern Gulf of St. Lawrence waters and western Newfoundland by Sunday morning.
French modeling agent linked to Epstein accused of rape
A former model has accused a modelling agent close to US sex crimes suspect Jeffrey Epstein of raping her in 1990, as France pursues its own investigation into alleged offences on its territory.
In a letter sent to Paris Prosecutor Remi Heitz seen by AFP on Saturday, a 46-year-old Dutch woman says Jean-Luc Brunel drugged and raped her at his Paris appartment in the early 1990s, shortly after she turned 18.
French prosecutors opened an inquiry last month into suspected sex trafficking and alleged cases of rape and sexual abuse of women, including minors.
Brunel has emerged as a key figure in the scandal surrounding the US billionaire, who committed suicide in a New York jail last month.
‘Government falling apart’: Top UK minister Rudd quits in new Brexit blow to PM Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received a fresh blow Saturday when senior minister Amber Rudd quit her work and pensions post in protest at his handling of the Brexit crisis.
Rudd's resignation caps a miserable week for Johnson as he tries to steer his splintered country through its biggest political crisis since World War II.
Rudd was a moderate member of former prime minister Theresa May’s government whose endorsement Johnson coveted during his successful UK leadership challenge in July.
Roman Polanski wins Grand Jury prize at Venice Film Festival
"Joker", a daring take on the comic book villain starring Joaquin Phoenix, won the Golden Lion for best film at the Venice film festival Saturday with Roman Polanski controversially taking second prize.
It is the first superhero film ever to get this kind of arthouse kudos, and could now be on its way to Oscar glory.
The last two Venice winners -- "Roma" and "The Shape of Water" -- have gone on to lift the best picture Academy Award.
US director Todd Phillips -- best known up to now for the slapstick comedy "Very Bad Trip" -- paid tribute to Phoenix's intense performance, saying he was "the fiercest, bravest and most open-minded lion that I know".