Quantcast
Connect with us

AG Barr sought help from United Kingdom in his investigation into the CIA and FBI: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry grew on Monday to include three countries beyond the whistleblower report on Ukraine.

“Attorney General William P. Barr has held private meetings overseas with foreign intelligence officials seeking their help in a Justice Department inquiry that President Trump hopes will discredit U.S. intelligence agencies’ examination of Russian interference in the 2016 election,” The Washington Post reported Monday afternoon. “Barr’s personal involvement is likely to stoke further criticism from Democrats pursuing impeachment that he is helping the Trump administration use executive branch powers to augment investigations aimed primarily at the president’s adversaries.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Barr has already made overtures to British intelligence officials, and last week the attorney general traveled to Italy, where he and Durham met senior Italian government officials and Barr asked the Italians to assist Durham, according to one person familiar with the matter,” the newspaper reported. “It was not Barr’s first trip to Italy to meet intelligence officials, the person said. The Trump administration has made similar requests of Australia, these people said.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

AG Barr sought help from United Kingdom in his investigation into the CIA and FBI: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 30, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry grew on Monday to include three countries beyond the whistleblower report on Ukraine.

"Attorney General William P. Barr has held private meetings overseas with foreign intelligence officials seeking their help in a Justice Department inquiry that President Trump hopes will discredit U.S. intelligence agencies’ examination of Russian interference in the 2016 election," The Washington Post reported Monday afternoon. "Barr’s personal involvement is likely to stoke further criticism from Democrats pursuing impeachment that he is helping the Trump administration use executive branch powers to augment investigations aimed primarily at the president’s adversaries."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr asked Trump for introduction to leaders in Italy, Australia and Ukraine so he could investigate Mueller probe: report

Published

21 mins ago

on

September 30, 2019

By

There are now three different countries caught up in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

"As a part of his review of the origins of the investigation into members of President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, Attorney General William Barr asked President Trump on several occasions to initiate introductions between him and the leaders of Australia and Italy, among other countries, a Department of Justice official with direct knowledge of the calls told ABC News on Monday," the network reported Monday.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Watch Rick Wilson destroy Mike Pompeo for now being a ‘co-conspirator’ with Trump

Published

31 mins ago

on

September 30, 2019

By

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has growing personal liability in President Donald Trump's Ukraine scandal after it was reported Monday that he was on the call when Trump solicited campaign dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

"There’s more breaking news from Wall Street Journal. They are reporting that Mike Pompeo was on the July 25th phone call with the president of Ukraine and Donald Trump," MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace reported. "That is the call at the center of the impeachment inquiry, at the center of the whistleblower complaint that put that in motion."

"Everything Trump touches dies," explained GOP strategist Rick Wilson, the author of a book by the same name.

Continue Reading
 
 