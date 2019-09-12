Air Force reveals ‘a far higher figure’ of lodging crews at Trump’s Turnberry resort in Scotland: report

The scandal over the U.S. military staying at President Donald Trump’s Turnberry resort in Scotland is far larger than initially reported.

“The U.S. Air Force has lodged crews at President Donald Trump’s Scotland resort up to 40 times since 2015, a figure that is far higher than previously known,” Politico reported Thursday.

The new number is a result of the Air Force’s preliminary review.

“The figure does not indicate how many of the stays have occurred since Trump became president. But the Air Force has significantly ramped up its overnight stops in Scotland under Trump after signing a contract with the Prestwick Airport — situated 20-plus miles from Turnberry — in the waning months of the Obama administration. Since 2015, the service has lodged crews in the area 659 times, meaning up to 6 percent of those stays were at Turnberry,” Politico reported.

“The figure also does not account for the total number of people the Air Force has put up at Trump Turnberry during those roughly 40 stays. POLITICO previously reported that Air Force crews of five to nearly 40 people have lodged at Trump’s waterside property over at least four stays since September 2018,” the publication noted.