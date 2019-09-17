Quantcast
Connect with us

American neo-Nazis now see 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden as a role model: report

Published

9 mins ago

on

A new report from Vice claims that white supremacist organizations are increasingly viewing Osama Bin Laden, the late mastermind of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, as a role model whose actions can influence the future of their movement.

The report finds that neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division has recently started using Bin Laden’s image in its propaganda while also promoting Islamist extremists’ willingness to commit mass murder in the name of their religion as something that should be inspiring to American white nationalists.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want radicals, those young men willing to put down their lives for our ideas no matter the cost,” an anonymous Atomwaffen Division member wrote on a white nationalist website earlier this year.

Other neo-Nazis have been promoting the work of Abu Bakr Naji, an al Qaeda member who wrote a terrorism-promoting book called “The Management of Savagery” that called for mass political violence as a method to create an Islamic caliphate.

“Regardless of its inherent pro-[Islamic] content, the book addresses many issues we will be facing as American Radicals,” one white nationalist wrote in explaining his promotion of the book. “The effective use of political propaganda is just one of these issues.”

In fact, Vice also notes that there’s even a neo-Nazi organization that calls itself “The Base,” which is the literal English translation of “al Qaeda.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the whole report here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

American neo-Nazis now see 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden as a role model: report

Published

8 mins ago

on

September 17, 2019

By

A new report from Vice claims that white supremacist organizations are increasingly viewing Osama Bin Laden, the late mastermind of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, as a role model whose actions can influence the future of their movement.

The report finds that neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division has recently started using Bin Laden's image in its propaganda while also promoting Islamist extremists' willingness to commit mass murder in the name of their religion as something that should be inspiring to American white nationalists.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

REVEALED: The Saudis have also been pumping cash into Trump’s infamous Scotland golf resort

Published

11 mins ago

on

September 17, 2019

By

It's not just the American military whose members have been spending cash at President Donald Trump's golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland.

Politico reports that "a group of Saudi royals stayed at the resort for about a week at the tail end of extended travel" and that they brought "a party of 25 people and more than a hundred pieces of luggage."

Trump's Turnberry resort has become controversial because members of the military have stayed there at taxpayer expense during refueling operations at Prestwick Airport, which is located roughly 20 miles away from the president's resort.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s childhood home fails to sell — and is now scheduled for the auction block

Published

26 mins ago

on

September 17, 2019

By

Donald Trump's childhood home in Queens, New York, is set to go on auction after failing to sell for $2.9 million, reports The New York Times.

The real estate company facilitating the bidding is banking on either Trump haters or Trump fans taking an interest in the five-bedroom property, which is filled with images of Trump. “I’m sure there are investors, especially Trump supporters—and maybe even some Trump haters—who would love to buy the property,” Misha Haghani, founder of Paramount Realty, told the New York Times.

Continue Reading
 
 