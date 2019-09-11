Americans recoil in disgust as Trump rage tweets about Hillary on the 18th anniversary of 9/11

On Wednesday, as the nation remembered the 18th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, President Donald Trump followed up his tweet marking the occasion with a disjointed, angry rant about “Crooked Hillary,” “Sleepy Joe,” “Pocahontas,” and the “fake news” media cooking up “suppression polls” to sabotage him:

….This is a phony suppression poll, meant to build up their Democrat partners. I haven't even started campaigning yet, and am constantly fighting Fake News like Russia, Russia, Russia. Look at North Carolina last night. Dan Bishop, down big in the Polls, WINS. Easier than 2016! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019

Commenters on social media were not impressed with how the president of the United States chose to kick off a solemn day of remembrance:

It’s 9/11 and you’re tweet raging about polling? You’re disgusting Trump. — Buck Blackwood (@BlackwoodBuck) September 11, 2019

Do not do this on 9/11 @realDonaldTrump. For just one day. @GOP you can at least stop this. https://t.co/NKvvcRHKQQ — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) September 11, 2019

It's the best he can do. The Republican Party is proud of the new levels of low he has reached with their support. pic.twitter.com/PlCqn2Cka5 — Tony (@TonyinRealLife) September 11, 2019

Patricia Ann Cimaroli Massari and her unborn child N-11

Edna Cintron N-12

Nestor Andre Cintron III N-44

Robert D. Cirri, Sr. S-29

Juan Pablo Cisneros N-52

Benjamin Keefe Clark S-39

Eugene Clark S-56

Gregory Alan Clark N-31

Mannie Leroy Clark N-10

Sara M. Clark S-70#NeverForget — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) September 11, 2019

Have some f*cking respect for ONCE you incorrigible child. It’s September 11th. Just SHUT UP. — Geronimo on the radio (@GeronimoBPM) September 11, 2019

It’s 9/11 and the President is denigrating American Citizens again. What’s next, you going to start praising the Taliban, ISIS and Al-Qaeda today? — El Lobo (@__El_Lobo__) September 11, 2019

Translation: “It’s the #911Anniversary. 3000 died…and I don’t give a shit because it’s always been and always will be about ME. Even today.” #Trump #911neverforget — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) September 11, 2019

Even for a narcissistic sociopath Trump achieves new heights of disgusting, shameful behaviour every, single day. pic.twitter.com/QYcqlsc4Zx — Dustmeister626 (@DelightfulDrD) September 11, 2019