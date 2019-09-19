Anderson Cooper recounts devastating list of times Trump was ‘dumb enough’ to reveal secrets to foreign officials

On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Cooper slammed President Donald Trump with a list of occasions on which the president shared sensitive intelligence information with foreign officials, in light of the growing whistleblower scandal centering partly on a phone call he had with a foreign leader.

“As for the president, he tweeted this: ‘Virtually anytime I speak on the phone to a foreign leader, I understand that there may be many people listening from various U.S. agencies, not to mention those from the other country itself. No problem! Knowing all of this, is anybody dumb enough to believe that I would say something inappropriate with a foreign leader while on such a potentially ‘heavily populated’ call,'” said Cooper. “Whether the president is in his own words, ‘dumb enough,’ that’s unclear. But his larger denial would certainly be easier to swallow if it weren’t for some of what we know he has done when he’s not surrounded by witnesses.”

“We know that he did reveal classified information to Russia’s ambassador and foreign minister in a conversation we only learned about through Russian media,” said Cooper. “We know on other occasions the president had spoken to Vladimir Putin without note-takers in the room, something no modern president has done before. We also know, in a story broken by CNN’s Jim Sciutto, that the U.S. intelligence has extracted a top Kremlin asset, in part reportedly out of concern the president might blow his cover. So there is that.”

“There is also the broader question of whether you can take what the president says at face value. He tells so many obvious and checkable untruths, including this,” said Cooper, playing a clip of Trump boasting, “I was the most transparent and am transparent president in history.”

“Well, all that said, the Constitution gives any president, truthful or not, transparent or not, broad authority to conduct foreign policy,” added Cooper. “The law gives a president almost unlimited authority to declassify intelligence if he or she wants to.”

Watch below: