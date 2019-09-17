‘Anyone who tried to impact outcome of election should spend life in jail’: Lewandowski

On Tuesday, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, testified before the House Judiciary Committee. Lewandowski’s appearance before Congress was significant because Donald Trump reportedly told him to tell Jeff Sessions to limit the scope of Mueller’s Russia probe.
Lewandowski was defiant in his opening statement, slamming the investigation as biased and knocking Hillary Clinton. He also declared that any entity that tried to meddle in a U.S. election should be in prison.
He said that he handled as many as a thousand emails. “And unlike Hillary Clinton, I don’t think I ever deleted any of those,” Lewandowski said. “Many of them were either responded to with one-word answers or floated to other staff for additional follow-up. But throughout it all, and to the best of my recollection, I don’t recall ever having any conversations with foreign entities, let alone any who were operating to manipulate the outcome of an election.”
“As I said publicly many times, anyone who should try to impact the outcome of an election should spend a lifetime in jail,” Lewandowski said.
It’s been widely reported that Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner met with Russian agents who wanted to discuss access to Donald Trump.
Lewandowski was supposed to appear alongside former White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Rick Dearborn, but the White House claimed executive privilege.
Watch:
