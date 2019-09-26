Quantcast
AOC demands Republicans read the whistleblower report on Trump — or resign from Congress

2 mins ago

Republican elected officials are struggling to answer questions about what is in the whistleblower report, with many claiming they have not read it.

The report (PDF) is only seven pages, plus a two-page appendix.

CNN interviewed eleven Republican senators, but only one said they had read the report.

This has frustrated reporters.

“It’s 5:20 pm: Has your Republican Representative read the whistleblower’s complaint?” Huffington Post congressional reporter Matt Fuller asked.

“When Republican senators say they ‘haven’t read’ the whistleblower report, every reporter should follow up by asking, ‘well, what were you reading instead, because I’m sure we’d all like to know what was more interesting!'” Tablet magazine’s Yair Rosenberg suggested.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went even further and suggested reading the whistleblower report was a requirement to remain in Congress.

“There is almost no excuse for a member of Congress to have not read the whistleblower report by now,” she said. “It’s a few pages.”

“This is literally our jobs,” noted the first-term member, who is also known as AOC.

“If you don’t have the commitment to be here and do the work, cut your fancy fundraisers and make the time, or quit,” Ocasio-Cortez suggested.


