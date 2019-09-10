‘Are you a Swiftie?’ Hasan Minhaj flummoxes GOPer by asking if he expects Taylor Swift to fix student debt crisis
Netflix host Hasan Minhaj testified on Tuesday that the student debt crisis effectively puts a “paywall” around the American middle class.
While appearing before the House Financial Services Committee, Minhaj argued that Americans are being “sidelined” by their college debt.
One Republican lawmaker, Rep. Bill Posey on Florida, seemed confused when the comedian explained that young people are asking celebrities to help pay off their student loans.
“Are you familiar with the rapper Lil Uzi Vert?” Minhaj asked Posey. “I think it’s a huge problem that the youth of America have to bombard their favorite rapper or pop musician and ask them to pay back their student loans. They’re not even asking for selfies anymore.”
“Are you a fan of Taylor Swift?” Minhaj wondered.
“I — well…” Posey began before he was interrupted.
“Are you a Swiftie?” Minhaj queried. “Because even her fans have gone up to her and said would you pay back my student loans. That’s how desperate student borrowers are.”
“Alright,” a befuddled Posey replied before moving on to the next witness.
Watch the video below.
.@HasanMinhaj just asked Rep @congbillposey if he knew @LilUziVert, or if he was a Swiftie –as he made the point that borrowers are so desperate they’re asking celebrities for help paying off their #StudentLoans pic.twitter.com/mij1FsFU67
— AFR (@RealBankReform) September 10, 2019
John Bolton’s White House departure devolves into a bizarre public battle over whether he was fired or resigned
John Bolton is pushing back hard against President Donald Trump and his former White House colleagues over his departure as national security adviser.
The president abruptly tweeted out the announcement Tuesday that he had asked for his national security adviser's resignation, but Bolton quickly responded by saying he had offered to resign the previous evening -- but Trump asked him to wait and discuss it the next day.
Dem knifes ‘war monger’ John Bolton as he exits: ‘A terrible adviser to an already clueless president’
A Democratic member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee said on Tuesday that she supports "clueless" President Donald Trump's decision to part ways with National Security Adviser John Bolton.
“John Bolton is a war monger who was a terrible advisor to an already clueless President on matters of foreign policy," Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV) said in a statement.
"I hope President Trump will replace him with someone better," she added, "but I have no reason to believe he will.”
Trump revealed in a Tuesday tweet that he had accepted Bolton's resignation over disagreements about foreign policy.
‘Why are they doing this!?’ Fox panel erupts after John Bolton texts Brian Kilmeade to dispute Trump
John Bolton texted a Fox News host on live TV to dispute President Donald Trump's tweeted account of his removal as national security adviser.
Trump abruptly announced Tuesday afternoon that he had asked for Bolton's resignation, although the White House official quickly shot down that account on his own Twitter account, saying he had offered to resign Monday night but the president instead put off the discussion until the next day.