Armed mob attacks Houston Popeyes — after being told they were out of chicken sandwiches
Police were called to a Popeyes in Houston, Texas after a violent confrontation — over chicken sandwiches.
“An armed group of people rushed the door of a Popeyes Chicken restaurant in southeast Houston Monday night demanding chicken sandwiches,” KTRK-TV reported Monday evening.
“Employees told ABC13 a mob of two women, three men and a baby were told at the drive-thru that the chicken sandwiches were sold out, but that apparently triggered the would-be customers. That is when police said they tried to get inside the restaurant,” KTRK reported.
“One man had a gun, but a restaurant worker was able to lock them out,” the station noted.
Southeast officers are at 7100 Scott. Male pulled a gun on employees of restaurant after they ran out of chicken sandwich. 202 pic.twitter.com/xC6jlmwJeD
— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 3, 2019
Group of people with gun rushes door at @PopeyesChicken on Scott and Corder. They wanted the chicken sandwich, say employees. Employees were able to lock them out. @houstonpolice responded. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/6kTYvWRUBI
— Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) September 3, 2019
