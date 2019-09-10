Arnold Schwarzenegger takes aim at Trump’s fragile ego: ‘He wants to be me’
In the October edition of Men’s Health, famed actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger took a shot at President Trump, saying that Trump is secretly “in love” with him and wants to be like him.
“He’s in love with me. That’s the reality of it,” Schwarzenegger said, referring to the pair’s longstanding feud. “With Trump, he wants to be me.”
The feud stretches back to 2017 when Trump took aim at Schwarzenegger’s performance as host of The New Celebrity Apprentice. Ever since, Schwarzenegger hasn’t held back on his opinion of Trump, once calling him “meshugge,” which is Yiddish for “crazy,” for withdrawing from the landmark climate accord. When he hosted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s annual grants dinner last month, Schwarzenegger said during his opening speech that he had “nothing nice to say” about the President.
In the Men’s Health piece, Schwarzenegger talked about his relationship with Trump before the feud.
“I remember that in the old days, when we went to the wrestling matches, the way he admired people with bodies, and the way they would jump around in the ring, and to perform physical stunts and stuff like that,” he said. “He had great admiration for that.”
“He asked me, ‘How do you do that, with the movies? I mean, it’s so believable,'” Schwarzenegger recalled. “He drilled down to specific questions that fascinated him. It was about, ‘How do you sell something?’ Like, a scene. ‘How do you go and act out a scene so that I get affected emotionally?’ He was fascinated by that. ‘How do you do this when you do interviews – that you penetrate through it and you then are totally believable?'”
Featured image: Governo do Estado de São Paulo/Gage Skidmore
Breaking Banner
Jerry Falwell Jr. says he’s the victim of a ‘criminal conspiracy’ – and that the FBI is investigating
He’s been implicated in scandal after scandal, but now Jerry Falwell, Jr. is fighting back – by claiming he’s the victim of a “criminal conspiracy” against him, according to The Hill. The Hill’s article does not include a denial.
Falwell, of course, was the first major Christian conservative to embrace Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy – in January 2016, just before the all-important Iowa caucuses – and he is credited with getting the religious right on board with Trump.
Arnold Schwarzenegger takes aim at Trump’s fragile ego: ‘He wants to be me’
In the October edition of Men's Health, famed actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger took a shot at President Trump, saying that Trump is secretly "in love" with him and wants to be like him.
“He’s in love with me. That’s the reality of it," Schwarzenegger said, referring to the pair's longstanding feud. "With Trump, he wants to be me.”
The feud stretches back to 2017 when Trump took aim at Schwarzenegger's performance as host of The New Celebrity Apprentice. Ever since, Schwarzenegger hasn't held back on his opinion of Trump, once calling him "meshugge," which is Yiddish for "crazy," for withdrawing from the landmark climate accord. When he hosted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual grants dinner last month, Schwarzenegger said during his opening speech that he had "nothing nice to say" about the President.
Conservative stalwart: ‘Every day Donald Trump is president is a day of disgrace’
Peter Wehner has a very right-wing background. In addition to serving in the administrations of three GOP presidents — Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush — the former Republican is a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center (EPPC), a right-wing think tank. On top of that, Wehner was a speechwriter for William J. Bennett (who served as secretary of education in the Reagan Administration before pursuing a talk radio career). But Wehner is also a major critic of President Donald Trump, and in a September 9 piece for The Atlantic, he stresses that Americans should be seriously concerned about “the state of Trump’s mental health.”