Artist-scientist breathes new life into ancient fossils
Even in pastel colors, this depiction of a rauisuchian — a forerunner of today’s crocodiles that roamed the world more than 200 million years ago in the Triassic period — causes a shiver to run down the spine.
Yet the drawing of the dino-chomping terror is not part of a teen sci-fi magazine, but an illustration to accompany a deeply serious scientific study published by South Africa’s University of the Witwatersrand.
It is the work of Viktor Radermacher, a South African who is half scientist and half artist.
He is a “palaeo-artist” — his job is to give the world an idea of what these long-extinct species looked like, but rooted in scientific scrutiny of their fossilized remains.
“Palaeo-art is… trying our best to reconstruct what these animals look like and try to breathe some life into these old stone bones,” said Radermacher.
“Whenever I’m doing these artworks I’m trying to inject some realism but still inject some sort of drama and some sort of exciting composition that shows off these animals behaving naturally, but also showing off the scientific relevance.”
He added: “For me, palaeo-art really is the closest thing that we have to time travel.”
Jonah Choiniere, a professor of palaeontology at the university, said researchers had submitted a 30-page study to describe their findings about a exceptionally preserved rauisuchian fossil, found in Rosendal, central South Africa, in 2015.
“The artwork Viktor is doing summarizes those 30 pages in about a quarter of a page worth of space,” he said admiringly.
Progressives decry Senate Republicans’ approval of Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia as ‘absolute betrayal to the American worker’
"Scalia will undoubtedly be yet another stooge for rich and powerful interests at the very agency designed to curb that influence."
Senate Republicans are under fire from progressive advocacy groups, trade unions, and congressional Democrats for voting Thursday to confirm corporate attorney Eugene Scalia, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the U.S. Department of Labor.
"For too long, our political system has prioritized the interests of the wealthy at the expense of regular, hardworking Americans," declared Morris Pearl, chair of the Patriotic Millionaires. "Scalia will undoubtedly be yet another stooge for rich and powerful interests at the very agency designed to curb that influence."
Commentary
The elite consensus on impeachment: We’re deeply sad and wish it would go away
Maybe you can’t blame House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for being dismissive and condescending about impeachment from the moment Democrats took control of the House, and for slow-walking herself into a process she never wanted in the first place — and that she now clearly wants to get over with ASAP.
Commentary
Trump’s Ukraine plotting has been happening in plain sight — so why didn’t we see it?
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.
Try for a moment to imagine the world as it was a week ago. Before we knew that President Donald Trump put the squeeze on another country to investigate his political opponent, before we knew he wanted to involve the attorney general, or that aid may have been held up in the plotting.
Except, we did know each of those things. The president hasn’t been quiet about what he’s up to. And while we didn’t know many details, much of the hanky-panky has been happening right before our eyes.