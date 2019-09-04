As signs of downturn loom, poll shows 57% of voters will blame Trump if US economy goes into recession
Over 60 percent of voters said they are concerned a recession could hit in the next six months, according to the Harvard/Harris survey
A Harvard/Harris poll released Tuesday showed that most American voters will blame President Donald Trump if the U.S. economy goes into a recession, a finding that comes amid ominous warning signs of a looming financial downturn.
The survey (pdf) found that 62 percent of voters are concerned that the U.S. economy could enter a recession in the next six months. Fifty-seven percent of voters said they will blame the president over the Federal Reserve or others if a recession hits.
The poll comes weeks after the Treasury bond yield curve inverted for the first time since the Wall Street crash of 2007 and 2008. Observers noted last month that an inverted yield curve has preceded every major economic downturn over the past five decades.
Following that alarming signal, the Twitter hashtag #TrumpRecession went viral as economists and others said the president’s trade war with China, tax cuts for the rich, and other White House policies are to blame for growing fears of an economic crash.
“The American people are waking up to the damage he has done to our economy by waging senseless trade wars and handing out trillions in tax cuts to the wealthy and corporations,” tweeted former Labor Secretary Robert Reich.
In public, the Trump administration has repeatedly denied that an economic downturn is on the horizon. But, as Common Dreams reported last month, the White House has privately been considering a number of stimulus options, including more tax cuts for the rich.
Journalist Matt O’Brien mocked the White House’s reported ideas to fend off a recession as handouts to the wealthy that would do little to boost the economy.
“Hilariously,” tweeted O’Brien, “two of Trump’s ideas for stimulating the economy are 1) cutting the corporate tax rate a little more (after cutting it a lot didn’t do much), and 2) indexing capital gains to inflation. It’s tax cuts for the rich all the way down.”
2020 Election
These 10 counties could make or break Trump in the 2020 election: report
Parts of a political pundit’s job can be quite easy, while other parts are much more challenging. It doesn’t take a lot of political savvy to assert that in the 2020 election, President Donald Trump is likely to lose California and Massachusetts and win Utah, Idaho and Nebraska. But analyzing how battleground states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Florida (all of which went to President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 before going to Trump in 2016) might vote next year requires a lot more thought. And Reid Wilson, in a listicle for The Hill, cites ten counties in the U.S. that could make or break Trump in the 2020 election.
2020 Election
As signs of downturn loom, poll shows 57% of voters will blame Trump if US economy goes into recession
Over 60 percent of voters said they are concerned a recession could hit in the next six months, according to the Harvard/Harris survey
A Harvard/Harris poll released Tuesday showed that most American voters will blame President Donald Trump if the U.S. economy goes into a recession, a finding that comes amid ominous warning signs of a looming financial downturn.
2020 Election
Trump has been fooled by Fox News into thinking his Twitter rage spasms will help him get re-elected
President Donald Trump has been fooled by right-wing media into believing that his outrageous provocations and nasty nicknames would lure Americans into an echo chamber where his voice drowned out his opponents, and amplified his lies and distortions.
But instead, his constant attacks from Twitter and shouting over the whirring blades of Marine One have repelled millions of potential voters, rather than draw them into his web of propaganda, according to Columbia University professor Todd Gitlin in a column for USA Today.