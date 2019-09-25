‘Anything short of whistleblower complaint is more obstruction’: Expert critics warn about Trump’s Ukraine ‘transcript’
While Trump claims conversation with Ukraine president was ‘totally friendly,’ Chairman Schiff says whistleblower willing and ready to testify
As calls for impeachment among lawmakers, politicians, and the general public reached a boiling point ahead of what could be crucial caucus meeting with House Democrats on Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump announced that he has authorized the declassification and release of the transcription of a call he had with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25 of this year.
—Marcy Wheeler, journalist“I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine,” Trump tweeted from New York.
“You will see,” the president continued, “it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!”
As the Washington Post notes, the president’s decision to release a transcript of the call “follows nearly a week of speculation around what he specifically asked for during a call that an intelligence official found so problematic he filed an official complaint.”
In addition to the transcript, however, national security journalist and expert Marcy Wheeler was among those who argued that what also must be released is the whistleblower complaint that sits at the heart of the controversy. The possibility that Trump had put a quid pro quo before Zelensky during the July call only became publicly known because of a filed whistleblower complaint that the acting Director of National Intelligence, Joseph Maguire, has so far refused to share with members of the House Intelligence Committee—despite statute requiring him to do so.
As Trump denies a quid pro quo in his latest impeachable activity, remember that his obstruction prevented Mueller from obtaining evidence key to determining quid pro quo in the last one.
“Anything short of whistleblower complaint is more obstruction,” Wheeler said.
She was far from alone.
Meanwhile, just a short time after Trump’s announcement, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif), chair of the House Intelligence Committee, announced that his office had been in touch with the lawyer’s representing the whistleblower who said that their client is willing to testify about the complaint.
“We have been informed by the whistleblower’s counsel that their client would like to speak to our committee and has requested guidance from the Acting DNI as to how to do so,” Schiff tweeted. “We’re in touch with counsel and look forward to the whistleblower’s testimony as soon as this week.”
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough lists all the impeachable offenses Trump has confessed: ‘We already know’
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said there's already enough publicly available evidence to impeach President Donald Trump -- who has admitted to some of those high crimes and misdemeanors.
The "Morning Joe" host said the transcript of Trump's call to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is a red herring, because the president had publicly confessed to some of the worst details revealed in media reports on a whistleblower complaint filed through the intelligence community's inspector general.
"All of this happened very quickly, but then again so did the president's admissions," Scarborough said. "I'm going to say, it was a little exasperating yesterday hearing one talking head and news analyst and news host after another going, well, we don't know if there are going to be any revelations in the transcript or any revelations in the, you know, they're saying it may be anticlimactic."
White House leaks claim to Fox News the whistleblower has ‘political bias’
The Trump White House has leaked to Fox News its claim the whistleblower --whose multi-faceted complaint against President Donald Trump led to the announcement of a formal impeachment inquiry earlier Tuesday -- is now seen as having "political bias."
In a clear attempt to discredit the unnamed whistleblower -- who is an intelligence official -- and thus their complaint, Fox News cites an anonymous source identified only as a "senior Trump administration official."