‘At some point, you’ve got to let that go’: CNN reporter rips Trump for desperately repeating Alabama lie
On Thursday, CNN correspondent Abby Phillip expressed her amazement that President Donald Trump is so desperate to keep alive his lie about Alabama being in the path of Hurricane Dorian, and the subsequent stunt with a Sharpie in the Oval Office.
“If this was an innocuous mistake about something that didn’t really matter, then fine,” said Phillip. “But this was a mistake about something that actually does matter to people, whether or not they’re in the path of a hurricane, it’s the president’s responsibility to disseminate accurate information to the extent possible or don’t disseminate any information at all.”
“There are plenty of agencies in the federal government that have the responsibility to inform people about what’s going on. He could have left it to them. But he didn’t,” said Phillip. “And what’s also interesting about his fixation on Alabama is that just in the last day or so, he seems to be so obsessed with the idea that he was worried about the people of Alabama. He tweeted this afternoon that I was with you all along and the fake news media was not. I mean, this is a president who always seems to be focused on the people who voted for him.”
“That may be why he wanted to express to the people of Alabama that he was worried for them, even though they were not necessarily in the storm’s path,” said Phillip. “But at some point, you’ve got to let that go, because he’s compounding problems for himself. The White House, at this point, is now keeping the story alive for five days. And it really makes no sense.”
CNN just destroyed Trump’s Hurricane Dorian response with an absolutely brutal chyron
CNN's Brianna Keilar on Thursday tore into President Donald Trump for fixating on justifying his false claims about Hurricane Dorian hitting Alabama at a time when the actual hurricane is costing people their homes and their lives.
During her show, Keilar reviewed the president's decision to quintuple down on his false claims on Sunday that Alabama was in real danger from the hurricane even though the storm has now moved on and is hammering the east coast.
Keilar took particular offense to Trump's now-infamous doctored weather map in which someone at the White House used a sharpie to expand the radius of Dorian's impact so it could include Alabama.
Trump’s ‘house of cards begins to fall’ if he admits he’s wrong: CNN’s Avlon explains president’s Alabama lie
On Thursday, CNN's John Avlon laid into President Donald Trump for doctoring a hurricane map with a Sharpie to try to cover his mistaken claim that Dorian could hit Alabama.
"You know, it’s cool to be into crafts," said Avlon. "And I think there’s no better place for it than the Oval Office when dealing with a deadly hurricane. What’s stunning is the president will go to almost any length to distort. Somebody doctored this map, folks. And the White House is not denying that’s the president. The additional problem? It’s technically illegal."
"This is the emperor that is wearing no clothes," continued Avlon. "The Washington Post had a great article with the headline, 'Trump’s war on reality hits bizarre new terrain.' The president’s war on reality continues every day. This is just a particularly buffoonish example of getting away with something and not apologize."