Austria far-right under pressure after fresh fraud allegations
Austria’s far-right FPOe party was under pressure Friday after fresh allegations of fraudulent expense claims against its former leader surfaced just ahead of key parliamentary polls at the weekend.
Heinz-Christian Strache, former vice-chancellor and Freedom Party head, was forced to step down in May as corruption allegations sank him and the coalition government lead by centre-right Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.
Now Strache faces renewed suspicions — this time that he abused his party’s expense account for his own purposes.
Kurz’s People’s Party (OeVP) is widely expected to gain most votes again in Sunday’s vote but not enough to form a majority government on its own.
In that case, analysts say Kurz, 33, would likely seek to renew the coalition with the FPOe which collapsed in May.
But that just got more difficult as Strache struggles with the latest allegations which have also snagged the party’s new leader.
Norbert Hofer, who took over from Strache after the “Ibiza-gate” graft scandal surfaced, vowed “full transparency” during a final television debate with all the parties’ top candidates late Thursday.
“I’m not one to deal gently with things if it’s necessary,” Hofer said when asked about the allegations against his former boss.
– ‘Sparks fly’ –
Austrian media headlines on Friday focused on the issue as the bad press against the still influential Strache stoked fears in the FPOe that voters could stay away from the polls on Sunday as a result.
“War about expenses… sparks fly in the party now,” the Oesterreich tabloid wrote on its front page.
Prosecutors confirmed Thursday they were investigating Strache’s expenses and had questioned his former bodyguard and his former office manager “on the suspicion… of submitting fake receipts” costing the party more than 5,000 euro ($5,500).
Hofer has also been drawn into the controversy after Oesterreich reported that the party had paid for a garden fence at his private property.
The FPOe defended that expense, saying it was done for “safety reasons” when Hofer ran in presidential elections in 2016.
Hofer is aiming to win 20 percent of the vote, in line with opinion polls, down from the 26 percent the party got in the last parliamentary polls in 2017 and putting it neck-and-neck with the Social Democrats (SPOe).
The latest scandal has hit the high profile Strache, who led the FPOe for 14 years and remains influential with 800,000 followers on his Facebook page, and stoked talk of turmoil within the party.
Strache has dismissed all allegations against him as politically-motivated attacks.
The FPOe’s troubles began in May when footage filmed secretly on the Spanish resort island of Ibiza before the last parliamentary elections in 2017 showed Strache appearing to offer public contracts in exchange for campaign help to a fake Russian backer.
Over half of Europe’s endemic trees risk extinction: experts
More than half of Europe's endemic tree species, including the horse-chestnut, risk extinction, conservationists warned Friday, blaming invasive species, unsustainable logging and urban development for their decline.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) said out of the 454 tree species native to Europe, 42 percent could disappear from the continent.
And a full 58 percent of the tree species endemic to Europe -- meaning they only exist on the continent -- were now considered threatened with extinction, the IUCN said in an update to the tree section of its "Red List" of threatened species.
UN launches probe into Venezuela rights abuses
The UN Human Rights Council on Friday voted to send a team of investigators to probe alleged violations, including extrajudicial executions and torture, in crisis-wracked Venezuela.
The country's President Nicolas Maduro faces mounting pressure from world powers who accuse him of violently cracking down on dissent over Venezuela's economic collapse in recent years.
A resolution tabled by more than a dozen countries from Latin America and elsewhere was adopted by the 47-member council with 19 votes in favor, seven opposed and 21 abstaining.
It called for the UN's top rights body to "dispatch urgently an independent international fact-finding mission" to Venezuela.
‘A protocluster is a rare and special system’: Scientists discover oldest galaxy cluster
Astronomers have discovered a 13-billion-year-old galaxy cluster that is the earliest ever observed, according to a paper released Friday, a finding that may hold clues about how the universe developed.
Such an early-stage cluster -- called a protocluster -- is "not easy to find", Yuichi Harikane, a researcher at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan who led the international team, said in a press release.
"A protocluster is a rare and special system with an extremely high density," Harikane said, adding that the researchers used the wide viewing field of the Subaru telescope in Hawaii to "map a large area of the sky" in their search.