‘Baghdad Dobbs’: Fox Business host raked over the coals for ‘sunshine of every face’ report from Trump’s White House

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs on Thursday night pushed out an exclusive “report” after spending time at President Donald Trump’s White House in which he claimed that morale within the building was at an all-time high.

Despite the record-breaking turnover within the administration and constant leaking and in-fighting, Dobbs insisted that everyone at the White House is on the same page and grateful to be working for the president.

“I spent some time in the White House yesterday and I wanted to give you an update on the atmosphere there,” Dobbs said. “The demeanor of the folks working for this president couldn’t be more positive and the mood couldn’t be more high energy. The White House is energized and there’s a lot of sunshine beaming through the place and on almost every face.”

Dobbs’s shameless pro-Trump propaganda drew hackles from across the internet — check out some reactions below.

Jesus. @joshtpm isn't kidding. This is like a North Korean burlesque. https://t.co/EhRyg4268c — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 13, 2019

Presidential Advisor Lou Dobbs ends his show with some real bootlicking, scolding the White House press corps for not Correctly Reporting how everyone at the White House is happy pic.twitter.com/hPFBy5EXha — Brendan Karet 🚮 (@bad_takes) September 13, 2019

‘When we sacrificed that goat on the altar, everyone had a huge smile on their faces.’ — Brain and Brain, What is Brain? (@chrisdazey) September 13, 2019

we have reached peak state run TV pic.twitter.com/JqsINkQ1jA — Nick (@ThresherNick) September 13, 2019

Pyongyang School of Journalism pic.twitter.com/TBYnfdbsZL — Pedro Guerreiro (@PedroAGuerr) September 13, 2019

Baghdad Dobbs. — billiecat (@billiecat) September 13, 2019