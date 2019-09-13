Quantcast
‘Baghdad Dobbs’: Fox Business host raked over the coals for ‘sunshine of every face’ report from Trump’s White House

Published

1 min ago

on

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs on Thursday night pushed out an exclusive “report” after spending time at President Donald Trump’s White House in which he claimed that morale within the building was at an all-time high.

Despite the record-breaking turnover within the administration and constant leaking and in-fighting, Dobbs insisted that everyone at the White House is on the same page and grateful to be working for the president.

“I spent some time in the White House yesterday and I wanted to give you an update on the atmosphere there,” Dobbs said. “The demeanor of the folks working for this president couldn’t be more positive and the mood couldn’t be more high energy. The White House is energized and there’s a lot of sunshine beaming through the place and on almost every face.”

Dobbs’s shameless pro-Trump propaganda drew hackles from across the internet — check out some reactions below.

