Bernie Sanders just lost an important progressive endorsement to Elizabeth Warren

The Working Families Party, a progressive political party that endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for president in 2016, has now endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for president.

The New York Times reports that the labor-aligned organization’s members overwhelmingly backed Warren’s candidacy.

A spokesperson for the party tells the Times that “tens of thousands” of party members backed Warren’s candidacy and that she received 60 percent of votes on the first ballot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maurice Mitchell, the Working Families Party’s national director, tells the Times that he appreciates Warren’s years of criticizing Wall Street and her knowledge of the financial system.

“Senator Warren knows how to kick Wall Street kleptocrats where it hurts, and she’s got some truly visionary plans to make this country work for the many,” Mitchell said. “We need a mass movement to make her plans a reality, and we’re going to be a part of that work.”