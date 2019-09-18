‘Better wages, more toys’: Watch an adorable 3-year-old girl lead chant at General Motors strike

A 3-year-old girl was caught on video leading a chant of “better wages, more toys” at a the General Motors strike in Ohio.

Video of the girl was posted by Mike Elk of The Payday Report.

WATCH: 3 year old girl leads chant of "Better Wages, More Toys" #gmstrike pic.twitter.com/JRmG7er6Ry — Mike Elk (@MikeElk) September 18, 2019

“Better wages, more toys!” the girl says to the delight of onlookers.

“Can you say solidarity?” one man asks.

“Solidarity!” the girl shouts.