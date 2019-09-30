Bill Barr asked Trump for introduction to leaders in Italy, Australia and Ukraine so he could investigate Mueller probe: report

There are now three different countries caught up in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

“As a part of his review of the origins of the investigation into members of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, Attorney General William Barr asked President Trump on several occasions to initiate introductions between him and the leaders of Australia and Italy, among other countries, a Department of Justice official with direct knowledge of the calls told ABC News on Monday,” the network reported Monday.

Trump has spoken to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte as recently as September 5th, according to White House readouts.

“The official told ABC News that Barr’s visit to Italy last week was related to that review, but did not further characterize who Barr met with or why he would personally travel to a foreign country as a part of the review,” the network reported.