Quantcast
Connect with us

Biologists warn ‘extreme mating’ is killing tiny marsupials en masse: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

A tiny marsupial found only in northwest Australia mates so intensely that an entire generation of males can die off during a single breeding season, researchers reported on Friday.

Biologists studying kalutas — a mouse-sized marsupial found in the arid Pilbara region — believe they die en masse because of sex-driven immune system collapse.

Female kalutas mate frequently and with different males during each breeding season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That means that males also have to mate a lot, and have good quality sperm (and lots of it), to outcompete rival males,” said Genevieve Hayes, who led the University of Western Australia research team.

“This intense investment in reproduction, evidenced by their large testes, appears to be fatal for males.”

Scientists believe it is a rare example of male semelparity — a reproduction strategy characterised by “synchronised death”, often before offspring are born.

“Males were regularly captured in healthy numbers throughout the study, except immediately after the mating seasons, when no males were captured,” Hayes said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This, coupled with other research in the field and laboratory, strongly suggests that males die after the mating season.”

The researchers said that despite the kalutas’ “extreme mating behaviour”, the species appears to be doing well.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Serena Williams makes her 10th US Open final — after 101st win in the tournament

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 5, 2019

By

Serena Williams cruised into a 10th US Open final Thursday as she brushed aside fifth seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1 to claim a record-equaling 101st win at Flushing Meadows.

Williams is seeking a 24th Grand Slam singles title to match Margaret Court's all-time record and will face either Belinda Bencic or Bianca Andreescu on Saturday in her bid for a record seventh US Open triumph.

The 37-year-old American, who made her US Open debut in 1998, drew level with Chris Evert for the most wins in tournament history after advancing to a 33rd major final.

"To be in yet another final, it seems honestly crazy. But I don't really expect too much less," said Williams, who has lost three Grand Slam finals since winning the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Biologists warn ‘extreme mating’ is killing tiny marsupials en masse: report

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 5, 2019

By

A tiny marsupial found only in northwest Australia mates so intensely that an entire generation of males can die off during a single breeding season, researchers reported on Friday.

Biologists studying kalutas -- a mouse-sized marsupial found in the arid Pilbara region -- believe they die en masse because of sex-driven immune system collapse.

Female kalutas mate frequently and with different males during each breeding season.

"That means that males also have to mate a lot, and have good quality sperm (and lots of it), to outcompete rival males," said Genevieve Hayes, who led the University of Western Australia research team.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘The woman is truly ugly’: Second Brazilian official attacks French first lady’s looks

Published

28 mins ago

on

September 5, 2019

By

A Brazilian government minister said French first lady Brigitte Macron was "truly ugly" Thursday, only days after the country's president appeared to endorse an attack on her appearance.

Brazil's economy minister Paulo Guedes said he agreed with President Jair Bolsonaro's comments about Macron's looks.

"The president said it -- it's true," he said to applause during an economic forum. "The woman is truly ugly."

Later, an aide said in a statement that Guedes "asks for forgiveness for the joke he made today during a public event... when he mentioned the French first lady."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image