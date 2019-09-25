Quantcast
Connect with us

BOMBSHELL: Trump’s acting DNI threatened to resign because he feared White House would make him stonewall Congress

Published

6 mins ago

on

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire threatened to resign his position because he feared the Trump White House would try to prevent him from freely testifying before Congress this week.

The Washington Post reports that Maguire believed the White House “might attempt to force him to stonewall Congress when he testifies Thursday about an explosive whistleblower complaint about the president.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Post’s sources claim that Maguire’s threatened resignation was a way to force the White House to make a decision over whether it wanted to assert executive privilege over the whistleblower complaint that details, among other things, President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine’s government to launch an investigation into prospective 2020 rival Joe Biden.

Maguire did this, the Post’s sources say, because he wanted to let the Trump White House know that he planned to cooperate with Congress and would not simply refuse to answer questions unless executive privilege was invoked.

“Maguire has been caught in the middle of a fight between Congress and the executive branch over the contents of the whistleblower report since it reached his office late last month,” the Post reports. “He has at times expressed his displeasure to White House counsel Pat Cipollone and others that the White House had put him in the untenable position of denying the material to Congress over a claim that it did not fall within his jurisdiction as leader of the intelligence community.”

Read the whole report here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

BOMBSHELL: Trump’s acting DNI threatened to resign because he feared White House would make him stonewall Congress

Published

5 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire threatened to resign his position because he feared the Trump White House would try to prevent him from freely testifying before Congress this week.

The Washington Post reports that Maguire believed the White House "might attempt to force him to stonewall Congress when he testifies Thursday about an explosive whistleblower complaint about the president."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ukraine transcript reveals exactly how foreign leaders manipulate Trump’s vanity

Published

40 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

On Wednesday, the White House released a partial transcript of a conversation President Donald Trump had with the president of Ukraine. The release of the transcript was meant to allay fears that Trump had promised Volodymyr Zelensky military aid in exchange for dirt on Joe Biden, a political opponent.

But the transcript raised more questions than it answered. Writing in Esquire, columnist Jack Holmes observes that the transcript is a revealing record on how Trump engages with foreign leaders—as well as how they respond to him.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mike Pence called Ukraine president to praise fight against ‘corruption’ days after US sent $250M aid package

Published

52 mins ago

on

September 25, 2019

By

Vice President Mike Pence spoke to the Ukrainian president less than a week after the White House finally agreed to release military assistance.

The White House had been delaying the $250 million aid package to Ukraine, and a newly revealed summary of a call between Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky seems to confirm Democratic suspicions that the resistance was being used as leverage by President Donald Trump to pressure the country to investigate Joe Biden's family.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image