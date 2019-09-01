Bonkers Fox News segment blames mass shootings on God-hating liberals who teach kids about evolution
Tony Perkins, head of the conservative Family Research Council, on Sunday said that liberals were to blame for mass shootings because they have allegedly taken God out of the public square.
Perkins appeared on Fox & Friends where he was identified as a “former police officer.”
According to Perkins, the shooting near Odessa, Texas that left five dead was “just tragic.”
“At some point, we have to realize that we as a nation have a problem,” he continued. “And the problem is not the absence of laws, it’s an absence of morality.”
According to Perkins, the “absence of morality” had been caused by a “decades-long march through the institutions of America, driving religion and God from the public square.”
Perkins said he was “willing” to talk to liberals about ending the epidemic of mass shootings.
“I agree, praying alone is not enough,” Perkins opined. “It’s time to act. It’s not just about having a conversation about restricting those who should not have guns, criminals. But it’s also a discussion of a absence of a moral core in our culture today.”
Perkins said that teaching children about evolution is one cause of mass shootings.
“We’ve taught our kids they come about through chance through primordial slime and then we’re surprised they treat their fellow Americans like dirt!” he exclaimed. “It’s time we talk about the result of the left’s systematic march through our institutions, driving religious expression from the public square.”
Perkins complained that children are not being taught that they are “created in the image of God.”
“We’ve driving religion from our public life and we’re shocked that we no longer have morality and we no longer value human life,” he remarked.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
