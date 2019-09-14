Quantcast
Connect with us

Boris Johnson promises Britain will be like the Incredible Hulk during Brexit negotiations

Published

35 mins ago

on

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday he was making a “huge amount of progress” towards a Brexit deal with the EU, in an interview in which he compared Britain to the Incredible Hulk.

“It’s going to take a lot of work between now and October 17” when EU leaders gather for their final summit before Britain’s scheduled exit from the bloc, he told the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But I’m going to go to that summit and I’m going to get a deal, I’m very confident. And if we don’t get a deal then we’ll come out on October 31.”

His comments came ahead of talks with European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker and the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, in Luxembourg on Monday.

In an odd analogy, Johnson compared Britain to the comic book character Hulk.

“The madder Hulk gets, the stronger Hulk gets and he always escaped, no matter how tightly bound in he seemed to be — and that is the case for this country,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will come out on October 31 and we will get it done, believe me.”

But the extent of the parliamentary opposition to Johnson’s approach was laid bare on Saturday when one of his Conservative MPs defected to the pro-European Liberal Democrats.

Former universities minister Sam Gyimah has strongly criticised Johnson’s threat to leave the EU with no deal, and has called for a re-run of the 2016 Brexit referendum.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Progress’

Johnson took office in July promising to leave the EU next month with or without a deal, but has faced resistance from the House of Commons.

Rebel Conservatives joined opposition MPs last week to rush through a law to delay Brexit until January if he does not get a deal in time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson wants to renegotiate the terms struck by his predecessor, Theresa May, which were rejected by parliament — but EU leaders insist the deal is the best on offer.

The main sticking point is the so-called backstop plan to keep open Britain’s border with Ireland, which could keep Britain tied to EU trade rules long after Brexit.

“When I got this job everybody was saying there can be absolutely no change to the withdrawal agreement,” Johnson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They have already moved off that and, as you know, there’s a very, very good conversation going on about how to address the issues of the Northern Irish border.

“A huge amount of progress is being made.”

However, Downing Street has downplayed any major breakthrough in Monday’s talks.

Johnson repeated that “under no circumstances” would he delay Brexit.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Stark choice’

Twenty-one Conservative MPs defied Johnson to back the legislation blocking a “no deal” Brexit, and were swiftly expelled from the governing party.

One of them was Gyimah, who now becomes the Liberal Democrats’ 18th MP in the 650-seat House of Commons.

The 43-year-old was once viewed as a rising star in the Conservatives and briefly ran against Johnson for the party leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

But he said Saturday: “Boris Johnson created a stark choice for moderate, progressive MPs in the Conservative party — to accept a no deal Brexit or walk away from public life.

“I choose to continue to fight for the values I have always believed in, as a Liberal Democrat.”

His defection is the sixth to the Lib Dems this year, and comes just days after a similar move by Conservative MP Phillip Lee.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ex-prosecutor demands congressional investigation after latest report on the FBI and Brett Kavanaugh

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 14, 2019

By

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh had another allegation of sexual misconduct revealed on Saturday in a bombshell report in The New York Times.

"A classmate, Max Stier, saw Mr. Kavanaugh with his pants down at a different drunken dorm party, where friends pushed his penis into the hand of a female student. Mr. Stier, who runs a nonprofit organization in Washington, notified senators and the F.B.I. about this account, but the F.B.I. did not investigate and Mr. Stier has declined to discuss it publicly," the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Boris Johnson promises Britain will be like the Incredible Hulk during Brexit negotiations

Published

35 mins ago

on

September 14, 2019

By

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday he was making a "huge amount of progress" towards a Brexit deal with the EU, in an interview in which he compared Britain to the Incredible Hulk.

"It's going to take a lot of work between now and October 17" when EU leaders gather for their final summit before Britain's scheduled exit from the bloc, he told the Mail on Sunday newspaper.

"But I'm going to go to that summit and I'm going to get a deal, I'm very confident. And if we don't get a deal then we'll come out on October 31."

His comments came ahead of talks with European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker and the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, in Luxembourg on Monday.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

NYT blasted for ‘spectacularly offensive sentiment’ after tweet illustrating ‘rape culture’

Published

56 mins ago

on

September 14, 2019

By

The results of a 10-month investigation into Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh by New York Times reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly was published on Saturday.

But attention was taken away from the powerful reporting after the Twitter account of The Times opinion page posted a shocking message.

"Having a penis thrust in your face at a drunken dorm party may seem like harmless fun," read the tweet.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image