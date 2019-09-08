Both parties refusing to work together makes the United States more vulnerable to cyberwar: report
A decade ahead of Russia’s hack of the 2016 American election, Russia waged a cyberwar against Estonia, trying to take down the government systems and banking systems. It should have been a warning for the U.S. to prepare, but when Russia was found out to be waging a cyberwar against the country, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) refused to act in America’s interest.
According to New York Times reporter Matt Apuzzo, Russia’s attack was more than just a “dry run,” it was actually successful.
“They had disinformation campaigns. They had the cyber component,” he explained. “They were also doing the same thing they did in the United States. which is kind of pulling at the seams of natural division inside society and actually getting people into the streets. So, when you pull this all together, it starts to look more and more like not a dry run or a trial run, because they actually did some stuff. But a foundation, a blueprint actually for what happened in 2016.”
While technology has changed significantly since 2007, the methods and the goals are the same. Only the tools have changed.
“What we saw in 2016, of course, was, you know, using Twitter and using Facebook, using ad-buys that targeted specific demographics of people,” Apuzzo continued. “But what the real lesson I think from Estonia was that the natural divisions, the stuff that are the real flashpoints in society, whether it’s immigration or race or income inequality, abortion, gay rights — those hot-button issues really make for a natural, you know, weapons in a disinformation warfare.”
He said when modern technology is coupled with societal division and the result is the kind of chaos Russia wants to see. Ultimately, it makes America more vulnerable.
“So, that I think is what spins this story forward when we talk about 2020,” he went on. “You know, if the two parties aren’t talking to each other and Democrats don’t like Republicans and Republicans don’t like Democrats, it actually makes them more vulnerable to manipulation.”
John Oliver hilariously taunts Fox Business host Stuart Varney for being Trump’s biggest fan-girl
Fox Business host Stuart Varney has a long and humiliating history of losing it when President Donald Trump says or tweets anything about his show. While most reporters remain dignified, Varney has, on numerous occasions, stopped his show to point out that Trump tweeted about him.
Oliver's team put together a super-cut of the embarrassing moments. They began with the moment after Trump's 2019 State of the Union Address when he said that he would not stand for "socialism." While the rest of the world may have been rolling their eyes at the tired attack on the left, Varney confessed he stood up and applauded.
Here’s how John Oliver thinks Trump’s Sharpie Alabama map predicts the 2020 election map
Comedian John Oliver had the last word on the week of President Donald Trump's war against the weather or #SharpieGate. Beginning his show Sunday, Oliver said that Trump "seemingly spent the entire week desperately trying to prove he's in the right when he predicted last Sunday that "Alabama was among the states most likely to be hit by Hurricane Dorian."
The effort by Trump involved ten tweets, a Rear Admiral of the U.S. Navy, and the National Weather Service telling meteorologists not to dispute the president's false information. Then there was the infamous map that Trump changed with a Sharpie.
Experts caution North Korea is testing ‘creative’ weapons that threaten U.S. — but Trump could care less
President Donald Trump gushed at love letters sent to him from North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. Trump had claimed that the country was ready and eager to sign a denuclearization treaty, but the event was canceled at the last minute when Trump failed at the negotiation.
Months later, North Korea is now "testing" more weapons, some of which could reach U.S. land and certainly could hit U.S. allies like Japan or South Korea. It's something that Americans should be more concerned about, at least one expert told CNN.