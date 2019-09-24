‘Breaking news witch hunt garbage’: Trump rages against impeachment inquiry in Twitter rant
On Tuesday, immediately after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced she would support a formal impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump, the president replied with an multi-part angry outburst on Twitter — accusing Democrats of trying to drown out coverage of his United Nations speech:
Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage. So bad for our Country!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019
Pelosi, Nadler, Schiff and, of course, Maxine Waters! Can you believe this?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019