‘Brett Kavanaugh’s penis is back in the news’: Bill Maher breaks down the latest Supreme Court scandal
Published 28 mins ago
Published28 mins ago
HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher broke down the latest scandal facing the United States Supreme Court.
“Brett Kavanaugh’s penis is back in the news,” Maher said. “The New York Times kind of tripped over his dick on this one.”
Maher suggested the report reflects poorly on Kavanaugh’s manhood.
“The problem is the woman, the victim, has no recollection of it happening — which isn’t really a ringing endorsement of his penis,” Maher said.
Watch:
Trump announces new sanctions on Iran — and deploys US troops to the Middle East
Published5 mins ago
onSeptember 20, 2019
The United States announced Friday that it was sending military reinforcements to the Gulf region following attacks on Saudi oil facilities that it attributes to Iran, just hours after President Donald Trump ordered new sanctions on Tehran.
Trump said the sanctions were the toughest-ever against another country, but indicated he did not plan a military strike, calling restraint a sign of strength.
The Treasury Department renewed action against Iran's central bank after US officials said Tehran carried out weekend attacks on rival Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure, which triggered a spike in global crude prices.
‘Do a lot of stupid sh*t as quickly as possible’: Ambassador Power breaks down ’The Trump Doctrine’
Published15 mins ago
onSeptember 20, 2019
The former ambassador to the United Nations explained "The Trump Doctrine" during a Friday evening interview with comedian Bill Maher on HBO's "Real Time."
Samantha Power, the author of the new book, The Education of an Idealist, was asked by Maher about the foreign policy mantra of the Obama administration.
"Obama's foreign policy doctrine was famously summarized as 'don't do stupid sh*t," Maher noted. "Trump's, of course, is 'Do stupid sh*t.'"
"Do stupid sh*t as quickly as possible," Power clarified.
Watch:
