British Airways faces first global pilots’ strike
British Airways faced its first global strike by pilots on Monday and the possibility of almost all its flights being grounded for two days.
The UK flag carrier and its 4,300 pilots have been locked in a nine-month pay dispute that could disrupt or alter the travel plans of nearly 300,000 people.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government urged both sides Friday “to get round the table and sort this out”.
But BA only upped the stakes by reportedly threatening to strip pilots and their families of free travel perks if the strike action goes ahead.
“We make no apology for doing everything we can to protect our customers from further disruption,” a BA spokesperson told the Financial Times on Friday.
The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) has rejected a pay increase of 11.5 percent over three years that the airline proposed in July.
BA says the offer would see flight captains receive “world-class” pay and benefits of around £200,000 ($246,000 or 220,000 euros) a year.
It also points out that two other unions representing 90 percent of the airlines’ workers have accepted the 11.5-percent raise.
BALPA counters that co-pilots’ salaries average around £70,000 — and that of junior ones drops down to just £26,000.
This leaves some in heavy debt since they must first undergo training that the BBC estimates costs around £100,000.
BALPA also points to a nearly 10-percent jump in pre-tax profits reported by BA’s parent company IAG last year.
“One day of strike action will cost BA, on their own figures, £40 million,” BALPA tweeted on Sunday.
“The difference between us now is £5 million. Why won’t they work with us to end this dispute?”
The union said that BA never replied to a counteroffer it made to the airline on Wednesday.
Pilots are threatening to strike for one more day on September 27 — and then possibly again closer to the winter holidays — should the dispute rage on.
– ‘Deeply sorry’ –
BA says a “vast majority” of its travellers have either made alternative arrangements or accepted refunds since being informed of the possible walkout last month.
“We don’t underestimate the inconvenience caused, for which we are deeply sorry,” BA said in a statement to customers on Sunday.
But it remains unclear how many people using BA for just one leg of an extended journey will be affected worldwide.
BA is preparing to cancel 850 flight on Monday.
The Financial Times said the airline normally operates 1,700 flights over a 48-hour span.
IAG has been trying to rebound from a loss of investor confidence that drove its stock price down by almost 40 percent in the past 12 months.
But BALPA general secretary Brian Strutton said the company had adopted a “cost-cutting culture (that) has in the eyes of pilots not only dumbed down a great brand but also made it harder for them to do their jobs”.
MSNBC’s Morning Joe busts Trump’s scams to save his failing hotels: ‘Taxpayers are lining this billionaire’s pockets’
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough roasted President Donald Trump for lining his pockets with taxpayer money to keep his struggling real estate ventures afloat.
This month has seen Vice President Mike Pence stay at Trump's golf course in Ireland, more than 150 miles away from his official business in Dublin, and the U.S. Air Force has opened an investigation of flight crews staying overnight at the president's Scotland resort, and the president plans to host next year's G7 summit at his struggling Doral, Florida, golf course.
‘Braves’ on the frontlines of Hong Kong’s protests
Ryan began the day pretending to his parents that he was off to play football and ended it with a rubber bullet to the leg sustained in clashes with Hong Kong's police.
The 19-year-old bespectacled student is one of what Hong Kong protesters have dubbed "the braves" -- hardline pro-democracy activists who have embraced violence and specialise in fighting police.
Were it not for Hong Kong's summer of rage, Ryan might have been enjoying the holidays and getting ready to start university later this month.
Instead he has spent most of the past 14 weekends on the barricades of the city's huge and sometimes violent anti-government protests, a frontline role he has managed to keep secret from his parents at home.
Two dead, travel chaos, after powerful typhoon pummels Tokyo
A powerful typhoon that battered Tokyo overnight with record winds killed two people, police said Monday, as cancelled trains caused commuter chaos and more than 100 flights were scrapped, leaving thousands stranded at the airport.
Typhoon Faxai, packing winds of up to 207 kilometres (129 miles) per hour, made landfall in Chiba just east of the capital before dawn, after barrelling through Tokyo Bay.
The transport disruptions unleashed by the storm came less than two weeks before the start of the Rugby World Cup, and delayed the arrival of the Australian team -- a reminder that Japan's typhoon season could present challenges for organisers.