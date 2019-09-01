‘Buildings are completely gone’: Hurricane Dorian’s ‘complete devastation’ foretells what will happen to coastal US
Florida is expected to avoid a direct hit by Hurricane Dorian, but the story is still expected to hit coastal regions in the state at its top strength of a Category 5.
Residents of the Bahamas are still not out of the woods, as the slow-moving storm advances to Grand Bahama Island. What it has left behind thus far is a horrific scene. Powerlines are down, homes have been moved off of foundations, chain-link fences are even bent and wrapped around trees and there is severe flooding. At one point during a briefing, the prime minister broke down into tears.
This is never nothing easy For Any Head Of State !!!🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸
Dorian is the worst storm to ever hit the Bahamas. Communication with Abaco has been lost. We have never seen anything like this before.
The storm is slated to begin moving into Florida Sunday evening and early Monday. It is then slated to move along the U.S. east coast, waining in strength. Florida, however, will see the worst of the storm as it hits the southeastern part of the state at full Category 5 strength. Currently, Palm Beach, Brevard, St. Lucie and St. Johns counties are all being told to evacuate immediately.
See the photos and videos of the aftermath of Dorian below:
First video coming in from Bahamas after Dorian passed through and it's complete devastation
BREAKING: Video sent into us by Jetta C. from Marsh Harbour, Bahamas as Hurricane Dorian at Category 5 made landfall! Reports directly from the area buildings are completely gone!
Viewer Submitted: Jetta C/LSC@WeatherBug #Dorian #HurricaneDorian
Please pray for the Bahamas. Re-tweet these images. People are in need of help. #hurricanedorian
Please pray for the Bahamas. Re-tweet these images. People are in need of help. #hurricanedorian
Guys the Bahamas is being destroyed by hurricane Dorian please keep them in your prayers
#URGENTE El huracán Dorian se ha convertido en el más potente jamás registrado en las #Bahamas, creando condiciones "catastróficas" en la zona, ha tocado tierra en las islas #Abaco, en el noroeste del archipiélago, han informado meteorólogos. De acuerdo con el Centro Nacional de Huracanes de EE.UU. (NHC), a las 18:00 GMT la velocidad de Dorian ha superado los 297 kilómetros por hora.
Watch Hurricane Dorian smashes into Abaco. Pray for #abaco #bahamas #hurricanedorian
