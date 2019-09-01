Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Buildings are completely gone’: Hurricane Dorian’s ‘complete devastation’ foretells what will happen to coastal US

Published

1 min ago

on

Florida is expected to avoid a direct hit by Hurricane Dorian, but the story is still expected to hit coastal regions in the state at its top strength of a Category 5.

Residents of the Bahamas are still not out of the woods, as the slow-moving storm advances to Grand Bahama Island. What it has left behind thus far is a horrific scene. Powerlines are down, homes have been moved off of foundations, chain-link fences are even bent and wrapped around trees and there is severe flooding. At one point during a briefing, the prime minister broke down into tears.

ADVERTISEMENT

The storm is slated to begin moving into Florida Sunday evening and early Monday. It is then slated to move along the U.S. east coast, waining in strength. Florida, however, will see the worst of the storm as it hits the southeastern part of the state at full Category 5 strength. Currently, Palm Beach, Brevard, St. Lucie and St. Johns counties are all being told to evacuate immediately.

See the photos and videos of the aftermath of Dorian below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Salute to all the guys riding around picking people up in trucks in abaco #Bahamas #hurricanedorian #Lifestyle_Miami

A post shared by Miami | Official Page (@lifestyle_miami) on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram

Watch👀Hurricane Dorian🌀 smashes into Abaco .🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 . #WhatATimeToBeAliveBahamianFilmComingSoon🇧🇸🎥🎬🚤🌊 A Bahamian Drug Smuggling Story🎬🎥 #Bahamas🇧🇸 Pray for #abaco #bahamas #hurricanedorian#hurricanedorian2019 #dorian #strom #staysafe #hurricanedorian2019 #pray #[email protected]_loyaltyloy @worldstar @latinbeasttv @latinnworldstar @will_the_tiger @the_247_scoop @splifdtv @latinbeasttv @latinhiphopalert @tvboxer #wshh #worldstar #worldstarhiphop @ Newslink7.com #bahamas #DeerfieldBeach #Dorian #Florida #GoldenBeach #HurricaneDorian #hurricanewarning #hurricanewatch #Orlando #Sebastia @ newslink7.com #HurricaneDorian #Dorian #HurricaneBahamas #HurricaneDorianBahamash

A post shared by G.O🇧🇸 (@robeer.giovanni) on

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

L'oeil du cyclone. A l'intérieur de l'ouragan #Dorian, un des plus puissants jamais vu sur la planète. 🌎🌪 #bahamas #floride #atlantique

A post shared by Stéphane BODIN (@steiphweb) on

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

‘Buildings are completely gone’: Hurricane Dorian’s ‘complete devastation’ foretells what will happen to coastal US

Published

1 min ago

on

September 1, 2019

By

Florida is expected to avoid a direct hit by Hurricane Dorian, but the story is still expected to hit coastal regions in the state at its top strength of a Category 5.

Residents of the Bahamas are still not out of the woods, as the slow-moving storm advances to Grand Bahama Island. What it has left behind thus far is a horrific scene. Powerlines are down, homes have been moved off of foundations, chain-link fences are even bent and wrapped around trees and there is severe flooding. At one point during a briefing, the prime minister broke down into tears.

https://twitter.com/BrownSkinGirl18/status/1168284338376589312

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How corporate-friendly bankruptcy laws keep protesting miners from being paid: ‘That train leaves, we ain’t got nothing’

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 1, 2019

By

Bankruptcy laws in the United States have grown so corporate-friendly that if a company goes belly-up, employees are going to be the real losers. Such is the case in Kentucky, where coal miners are preventing a train of coal from moving by holding a sit-in on the railroad tracks.

A Washington Post interview with the Blackjewel miners revealed the heartbreaking realities of families who had their salaries taken from their account and haven't been paid for their work. Blackjewel filed for bankruptcy as the coal industry is slowly falling to cheaper options in the free markets.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here’s how much you’re paying for Trump’s trade war

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 1, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has claimed multiple times that Americans aren't the ones footing the bill for his trade war; it's China. It's unclear where exactly they came up with that conclusion, but it's a false one.

The 15 percent U.S. taxes apply to approximately $112 billion of Chinese imports, ABC News explained in a Sunday report. "All told, more than two-thirds of the consumer goods the United States imports from China now face higher taxes. The administration had largely avoided hitting consumer items in its earlier rounds of tariff increases."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image