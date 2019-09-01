‘Buildings are completely gone’: Hurricane Dorian’s ‘complete devastation’ foretells what will happen to coastal US

Florida is expected to avoid a direct hit by Hurricane Dorian, but the story is still expected to hit coastal regions in the state at its top strength of a Category 5.

Residents of the Bahamas are still not out of the woods, as the slow-moving storm advances to Grand Bahama Island. What it has left behind thus far is a horrific scene. Powerlines are down, homes have been moved off of foundations, chain-link fences are even bent and wrapped around trees and there is severe flooding. At one point during a briefing, the prime minister broke down into tears.

This is never nothing easy For Any Head Of State !!!🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸 Dorian is the worst storm to ever hit the Bahamas. Please keep the country in your prayers. Communication with Abaco has been lost. We have never seen anything like this before. My heart is so heavy. pic.twitter.com/bkn4p6UQx0 — Aniston (@BrownSkinGirl18) September 1, 2019

The storm is slated to begin moving into Florida Sunday evening and early Monday. It is then slated to move along the U.S. east coast, waining in strength. Florida, however, will see the worst of the storm as it hits the southeastern part of the state at full Category 5 strength. Currently, Palm Beach, Brevard, St. Lucie and St. Johns counties are all being told to evacuate immediately.

See the photos and videos of the aftermath of Dorian below:

First video coming in from Bahamas after Dorian passed through and it's complete devastation https://t.co/8c91KTEBkU pic.twitter.com/LdvVQFstWY — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) September 1, 2019

BREAKING: Video sent into us by Jetta C. from Marsh Harbour, Bahamas as Hurricane Dorian at Category 5 made landfall! Reports directly from the area buildings are completely gone! Viewer Submitted: Jetta C/LSC@WeatherBug #Dorian #HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/5PpHH3fMN3 — Live Storm Chasers (@Livestormchaser) September 1, 2019

Guys the Bahamas is being destroyed by hurricane Dorian please keep them in your prayers :/ pic.twitter.com/PKU14Fc2NV — Jan 💘 • Alexis Defender • (@JanxReality) September 1, 2019

